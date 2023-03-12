Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

Delevingne is on hand as a presenter at tonight's show

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on March 12, 2023 07:34 PM
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne brought the old Hollywood glamour to Sunday's 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who is presenting at this evening's award show, wowed in her daring red Elie Saab gown and Bulgari jewels. Her one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her platform Stuart Weitzman heels.

For glam, Delevingne amped it up with a shimmery eye and rosy lip, wearing her hair swept back off her face for a sleek finish.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Delevingne, who was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, got ready for her big night with hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Vanngo woke up the model and actress' eyes with NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-Infused Hydrogel Eye Masks, which hydrate and plump — the perfect start to a glam night and the perfect base for Delevingne's makeup look.

Delevingne has been slaying red carpets this awards season. She was a glam goddess on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

For her debut at the award show, the model-actress, 30, turned heads in an impressive long-sleeve Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a plunging neckline decorated with oversized rosette appliqués. The designer piece, pulled from the label's just-debuted Fall/Winter 2023 collection, also featured a dramatic overskirt which the star showed off on the carpet.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Delevingne rounded out her look with black satin Casadei platform sandals and about a gazillion carats of De Beers diamonds (the necklace alone is 74.73 carats!).

"So excited to be attending my first @sagawards tonight as a part of the nominated cast of @onlymurdershulu !!" she wrote on Instagram while sharing a snapshot of her look.

Ahead of the event, she also took to her Instagram Stories with a behind-the-scenes look at her beauty prep, which included a luxe facial with Dior Beauty and celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram. Bold brows and a vibrant red lip made up her full glam.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Delevingne is no stranger to making bold fashion statements at red carpet events. Last year, the model walked the red carpet at the Fremantle photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, wearing a flowy black minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. She paired the look with black heels with an ankle-cuff detail and delicate jewelry. Delevingne kept her makeup understated but glam with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 17: Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Cara Delevingne. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for soft waves in her hair, giving her an effortless look to complement her breezy dress.

Delevingne also wore an all-black look when she hit the red carpet during last Paris Fashion Week in September.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the month in honor of her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Loves Karl, Delevingne was on hand at the Paris party to celebrate.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore an oversized tuxedo blazer crisscrossed with a harness belt emblazoned with the late designer's name and atelier address. Red lips and thigh-high black boots completed the look.

Cara Loves Karl, Karl Lagerfeld party, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022
Cara Delevingne. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Delevingne sported another Cara Loves Karl ensemble in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Oscars 2023 Best Dressed
James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Star James Hong Attends His First Oscars Ceremony at 94: 'After 70 Years, I'm Here'
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser 95th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Glenn Close
Glenn Close No Longer Presenting at the 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID
Ana de Armas attends the Netflix Oscar Nominee Celebration
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday' Nude Dress at Pre-Oscars Party
book via Kate Tuttle as Oscars walkup. It is a random look back at Oscars glam through the years:
New Book Looks Back on Decades of Academy Awards Fashion: Sneak a Peek at Red Carpet Oscars
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Is 'Really Comfortable' with Her Gray Hair: I've Wanted to Do It 'for a While'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oscars Turned Down Virtual Appearance from Ukraine President ​​Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Report