Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

Cara Delevingne brought the old Hollywood glamour to Sunday's 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who is presenting at this evening's award show, wowed in her daring red Elie Saab gown and Bulgari jewels. Her one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off her platform Stuart Weitzman heels.

For glam, Delevingne amped it up with a shimmery eye and rosy lip, wearing her hair swept back off her face for a sleek finish.

Getty

Delevingne, who was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, got ready for her big night with hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Vanngo woke up the model and actress' eyes with NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-Infused Hydrogel Eye Masks, which hydrate and plump — the perfect start to a glam night and the perfect base for Delevingne's makeup look.

Delevingne has been slaying red carpets this awards season. She was a glam goddess on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

For her debut at the award show, the model-actress, 30, turned heads in an impressive long-sleeve Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a plunging neckline decorated with oversized rosette appliqués. The designer piece, pulled from the label's just-debuted Fall/Winter 2023 collection, also featured a dramatic overskirt which the star showed off on the carpet.

Cara Delevingne. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Delevingne rounded out her look with black satin Casadei platform sandals and about a gazillion carats of De Beers diamonds (the necklace alone is 74.73 carats!).

"So excited to be attending my first @sagawards tonight as a part of the nominated cast of @onlymurdershulu !!" she wrote on Instagram while sharing a snapshot of her look.

Ahead of the event, she also took to her Instagram Stories with a behind-the-scenes look at her beauty prep, which included a luxe facial with Dior Beauty and celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram. Bold brows and a vibrant red lip made up her full glam.

Delevingne is no stranger to making bold fashion statements at red carpet events. Last year, the model walked the red carpet at the Fremantle photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, wearing a flowy black minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. She paired the look with black heels with an ankle-cuff detail and delicate jewelry. Delevingne kept her makeup understated but glam with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

Cara Delevingne. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for soft waves in her hair, giving her an effortless look to complement her breezy dress.

Delevingne also wore an all-black look when she hit the red carpet during last Paris Fashion Week in September.

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the month in honor of her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Loves Karl, Delevingne was on hand at the Paris party to celebrate.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore an oversized tuxedo blazer crisscrossed with a harness belt emblazoned with the late designer's name and atelier address. Red lips and thigh-high black boots completed the look.

Cara Delevingne. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Delevingne sported another Cara Loves Karl ensemble in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.