Oscars 2023 Best Dressed

01 of 24 Angela Bassett Getty Fittingly for her nominated role as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda, the star looks regal in a purple Moschino gown with full sleeves, mermaid hem and dazzling necklace.

02 of 24 Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh brings the goddess vibes in her Dior Haute Couture gown with sheer yoke and rows of delicate fringe, plus tons of sparkling gems including in her hair as a headband.

03 of 24 Elizabeth Olsen Getty Elizabeth Olsen wears a shimmery draped halter-neck gown with fringe and a sheer overlay at the hem, with ankle-strap heels, fringe earrings and an orange-red lip.

04 of 24 Cara Delevingne Getty Cara Delevingne puts her supermodel skills to good use in a voluminous Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with an oversized bow at the shoulder and high slit, plus so many jewels.

05 of 24 Jay Ellis Getty Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis upgrades his classic Fendi tux with the slightest subtle shimmer (courtesy of a beaded floral appliqué) and adds pitch-perfect finishing details.

06 of 24 Sandra Oh Getty Sandra Oh picks a juicy citrus Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with gathered cape-like sleeves and showstopping vintage jewels from Briony Raymond, including a Harry Winston pendant with a 77-carat citrine.

07 of 24 Lady Gaga Getty Nominated for best song, Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance in a dramatic sheer long-sleeve gown with drop waist and full skirt, with red lips and collar necklace.

08 of 24 Danai Gurira Actress Danai Gurira wears a classic black strapless gown with raw edge with a meaningful structured updo encircled with gems.

09 of 24 Michelle Williams Getty In a freshly-cut pixie and bold red lip, Michelle Williams selects an ethereal caped white gown (it's custom Chanel) with silvery details and full cape, plus Tiffany & Co. jewels.

10 of 24 Hong Chau Getty Nominated for best supporting actress, Hong Chau selects a simple pale pink column with mandarin collar (that she requested herself for her custom Prada gown), drop earrings and a blush pink watch.

11 of 24 Nicole Kidman Getty For her high-fashion date night with husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman wears a custom Giorgio Armani Privé allover sequin gown with oversized rosettes on the shoulder and hip, a mega slit and Omega watch.

12 of 24 Malala Yousafzai Kevin Mazur/Getty Malala Yousafzai, who executive-produced the nominated documentary short Stranger at the Gate, opts for a dazzling silver gown with paillette details and a gathered waist, plus jewelry by Santi Jewels.

13 of 24 Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan. Getty Actor Ke Huy Quan continues his impeccable awards show red carpet run in a classic Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tux with elegant brooch and David Yurman cufflinks.

14 of 24 Jennifer Connelly Jennifer Connelly. Getty Actress Jennifer Connelly dons a simple black column with a dazzling inverted neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

15 of 24 Ana de Armas Getty Blonde's Ana de Armas brings a little "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to the carpet in a dazzling champagne Louis Vuitton tank gown with ruffled train.

16 of 24 Ava DuVernay Director Ava DuVernay wears a classic black column with opera gloves, topped with a celestial off-the-shoulder wrap, belt and train detail.

17 of 24 Harry Shum Jr. Getty Actor Harry Shum Jr. gives a stylish twist to the classic white dinner jacket with an asymmetrical lapel piped in black as well as an obi-style belt.

18 of 24 Marlee Matlin Getty Marlee Matlin adds some flair to a simple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a cropped tuxedo jacket and rows of marabou trim, plus vintage jewels via Briony Raymond including a 56-carat Cartier necklace and sapphire ring.

19 of 24 Ram Charan Getty RRR star Ram Charan wears formal attire with gold buttons and embellishments on the lapel.

20 of 24 Jenny Slate Getty Jenny Slate tops her strapless back gown with padded hips and beaded boning with a knockout Gismondi 1754 diamond necklace finished with a 22-carat emerald.

21 of 24 Salma Hayek Getty Salma Hayek brings the heat in a copper sequin gown with halter neckline, keyhole cutout and fringed skirt.

22 of 24 Vanessa Hudgens Getty Vanessa Hudgens, one of the hosts of the ABC pre-show, picks an understated strapless gown with white accents at the bodice and hemline and delicate sparkling jewels.

23 of 24 Fan Bingbing ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Actress Fan Bingbing wears one of the night's biggest trends, emerald green, in a major way — as the dramatic opera coat-esque detail attached to her plunging silver gown (with earrings to match!).