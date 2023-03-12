Oscars 2023 Best Dressed

See the best dresses, boldest suits and blingiest jewels worn by the celebrities at the Academy Awards in 2023

By Alex Apatoff
Published on March 12, 2023 06:55 PM
01 of 24

Angela Bassett

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Fittingly for her nominated role as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda, the star looks regal in a purple Moschino gown with full sleeves, mermaid hem and dazzling necklace.

02 of 24

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Oscars

Michelle Yeoh brings the goddess vibes in her Dior Haute Couture gown with sheer yoke and rows of delicate fringe, plus tons of sparkling gems including in her hair as a headband.

03 of 24

Elizabeth Olsen

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Elizabeth Olsen wears a shimmery draped halter-neck gown with fringe and a sheer overlay at the hem, with ankle-strap heels, fringe earrings and an orange-red lip.

04 of 24

Cara Delevingne

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Cara Delevingne puts her supermodel skills to good use in a voluminous Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with an oversized bow at the shoulder and high slit, plus so many jewels.

05 of 24

Jay Ellis

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis upgrades his classic Fendi tux with the slightest subtle shimmer (courtesy of a beaded floral appliqué) and adds pitch-perfect finishing details.

06 of 24

Sandra Oh

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Sandra Oh picks a juicy citrus Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with gathered cape-like sleeves and showstopping vintage jewels from Briony Raymond, including a Harry Winston pendant with a 77-carat citrine.

07 of 24

Lady Gaga

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Nominated for best song, Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance in a dramatic sheer long-sleeve gown with drop waist and full skirt, with red lips and collar necklace.

08 of 24

Danai Gurira

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Actress Danai Gurira wears a classic black strapless gown with raw edge with a meaningful structured updo encircled with gems.

09 of 24

Michelle Williams

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

In a freshly-cut pixie and bold red lip, Michelle Williams selects an ethereal caped white gown (it's custom Chanel) with silvery details and full cape, plus Tiffany & Co. jewels.

10 of 24

Hong Chau

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Nominated for best supporting actress, Hong Chau selects a simple pale pink column with mandarin collar (that she requested herself for her custom Prada gown), drop earrings and a blush pink watch.

11 of 24

Nicole Kidman

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

For her high-fashion date night with husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman wears a custom Giorgio Armani Privé allover sequin gown with oversized rosettes on the shoulder and hip, a mega slit and Omega watch.

12 of 24

Malala Yousafzai

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Malala Yousafzai, who executive-produced the nominated documentary short Stranger at the Gate, opts for a dazzling silver gown with paillette details and a gathered waist, plus jewelry by Santi Jewels.

13 of 24

Ke Huy Quan

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ke Huy Quan. Getty

Actor Ke Huy Quan continues his impeccable awards show red carpet run in a classic Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tux with elegant brooch and David Yurman cufflinks.

14 of 24

Jennifer Connelly

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Connelly. Getty

Actress Jennifer Connelly dons a simple black column with a dazzling inverted neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

15 of 24

Ana de Armas

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Blonde's Ana de Armas brings a little "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to the carpet in a dazzling champagne Louis Vuitton tank gown with ruffled train.

16 of 24

Ava DuVernay

Ava Duvernay Oscars

Director Ava DuVernay wears a classic black column with opera gloves, topped with a celestial off-the-shoulder wrap, belt and train detail.

17 of 24

Harry Shum Jr.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Actor Harry Shum Jr. gives a stylish twist to the classic white dinner jacket with an asymmetrical lapel piped in black as well as an obi-style belt.

18 of 24

Marlee Matlin

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Marlee Matlin adds some flair to a simple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a cropped tuxedo jacket and rows of marabou trim, plus vintage jewels via Briony Raymond including a 56-carat Cartier necklace and sapphire ring.

19 of 24

Ram Charan

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

RRR star Ram Charan wears formal attire with gold buttons and embellishments on the lapel.

20 of 24

Jenny Slate

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Jenny Slate tops her strapless back gown with padded hips and beaded boning with a knockout Gismondi 1754 diamond necklace finished with a 22-carat emerald.

21 of 24

Salma Hayek

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Salma Hayek brings the heat in a copper sequin gown with halter neckline, keyhole cutout and fringed skirt.

22 of 24

Vanessa Hudgens

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Vanessa Hudgens, one of the hosts of the ABC pre-show, picks an understated strapless gown with white accents at the bodice and hemline and delicate sparkling jewels.

23 of 24

Fan Bingbing

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Actress Fan Bingbing wears one of the night's biggest trends, emerald green, in a major way — as the dramatic opera coat-esque detail attached to her plunging silver gown (with earrings to match!).

24 of 24

Sofia Carson

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Sofia Carson dons a drop-waist custom gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with a knockout emerald-and-diamond necklace she said required its own security detail.

Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
oscars best dressed
Oscars Best Dressed 2022
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
cannes red carpet
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
Emmy Awards best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More