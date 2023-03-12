Austin Butler Explains Why His Date for the Oscars 2023 Isn't Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler is one sharp-dressed man, even when he goes solo.

The Best Actor nominee, 31, wore a double-breasted Saint Laurent tux at the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet.

"This is Saint Laurent," the Elvis actor said on the E! pre-show. "I don't know what story I'm telling — I just thought it was a beautiful tuxedo."

Butler's girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was not by his side before the show. Instead, the actor brought his longtime agent, James Farrell, according to W.

"I've got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent," he said on ABC's pre-show. "And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight."

Butler, who also opened up to interviewer Ashley Graham that he got to keep one of the outfits from the Elvis shoot, said the night "feels like a dream come true, I can't believe I'm here right now."

"It's just celebrating with all these beautiful people," he said. "The thing that I didn't realize ahead of time was the community that you build in these months leading up to tonight."

He added, "I just feel so honored and happy to get to celebrate with everybody."

Getty

Butler is certainly on a roll. This year, he's nominated in the best actor category for his work in Elvis, which marks his first-ever nod at the prestigious ceremony. He's already snagged a handful of wins this awards seasons for his performance as the King of Rock 'n Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2023 SAG Awards, the 31-year-old actor opened up about the highs and lows that came with portraying the legendary musician.

Austin Butler. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Although he noted that acting in the film was "the greatest ride of my life," Butler revealed it presented some health-related complications. He was hospitalized and bedridden for a week with a virus that simulates appendicitis and also lost his voice at one point.

"I had a week of downtime, where I actually ended up in the hospital," he added. "I didn't get sick the entire time I filmed [Elvis] but the day I finished, I ended up in the emergency room."

These days, Butler is a familiar face on the red carpet and each one of his appearances come with a memorable menswear look. His latest was at the SAG Awards, where he sported a maroon bowtie suit quite different from his signature all-black style.

Presley Ann/Getty for W Magazine

All eyes will be on the afterparty, where it's expected girlfriend Gerber will join him for a glamorous date night.

In February, the two returned to W Magazine's annual Best Performances party (the same event at which they made their relationship public last year) donning sultry couple's outfits. For the soirée, Butler opted for a sexy black suit that matched Gerber's slinky mesh dress.

Last May, the couple also hit up one of the most-watched fashion events of the year: the Met Gala. In honor of the ball's Gilded Glamour dress code, the pair glammed up in their most shimmery attire – Gerber in a gold gown with cutouts and '70s-style embellishments and Butler in trousers and cropped blazer accessorized with a sparkling brooch and satin scarf draped around the collar.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.