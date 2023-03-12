Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown

Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Hedy Phillips
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 08:12 PM
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

All hail queen Angela Bassett!

The star, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her regal role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, slayed the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Sunday in a gorgeous plunging purple Moschino gown. The dramatic one-shoulder dress featured a mermaid silhouette and a twisting bodice. She topped off the look with a stunning Bulgari diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill created Bassett's hair look for the 2023 Oscars using NAVY Hair Care. "The inspiration for Angela's 2023 Oscars look was 'timeless beauty,'" Stodghill tells PEOPLE.

Angela Bassett exclusive at the Oscars
Angela Bassett. Courtesy of Randy Stodghill

To get the look, Randy started on damp hair by applying Navy Hair Care's Swell: Styling and Thickening Cream from roots to ends to assure the style had volume. Prior to blow-drying, he prepped with Whirlpool: Argan Oil and Green Tea Powered Styling Foam, which he used throughout for heat protection and frizz control. Once the blow-out was complete, Stodghill used a 1 ½-inch curling iron to curl the hair.

As he curled in medium-size sections, he applied Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair Spray throughout. After curls cooled, he began brushing through hair to achieve the desired texture. Once the style was set, he went back in with Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair Spray and applied throughout hair to seal in the red carpet look for an amazing night.

Angela Bassett exclusive at the Oscars
Angela Bassett. Courtesy of Randy Stodghill

Stylist Jennifer Austin shared another look at Bassett's glam on Instagram, writing, "Happy Oscars Sunday Fashion Family..the day has arrived!!! Here comes the Queen Mother @im.angelabassett 💜 in the color of ROYALTY!!"

Bassett, 64, has already had a huge award season, taking home trophies at the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for this role.

And while Bassett has been slaying the award season trail with her talent, she's been doing the same with her fashion. She's turned out a number of red carpet looks that have been totally memorable.

At the Golden Globe Awards, she channeled the queen she plays on screen, bringing a regal look to the red carpet. Bassett appeared on the red carpet in a silver halter-neck gown by Pamella Roland, which her stylist, Jennifer Austin, paired with Sarah Flint shoes and dazzling Chopard jewelry.

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

While the star's ensemble took on a futuristic feel, her hair and blushed cheeks exuded Old Hollywood style. Her look was the perfect fit to see the actress make history as the first person to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel film.

She changed up the vibe for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, opting for a bright yellow gown. Her avant-garde Giambattista Valli Couture gown turned heads with its figure-hugging ruched bodice and organza ruffles that adorned the strapless neckline and voluminous skirt. Bassett also brought the bling with gold-and-diamond drop earrings and rings by De Beers, and a Judith Leiber seashell-shaped clutch embellished with gemstones.

angela bassett
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to her red carpet style, Bassett tells PEOPLE that it's all about feeling good in what she's wearing. "I'm looking for something that I feel, of course, gorgeous in, beautiful in, myself in, confident, a little sex appeal, sprinkle that in there too," she says. "Nothing too restrictive or tight because it's already a tight night. It's tense, it has its tension. It's just such a beautiful mix of tension and then relaxing. So yeah, I'm looking to be comfortably myself, but gorgeous."

In fact, Bassett admits that the red carpet is actually where she feels the most beautiful. She told PEOPLE at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last month, "You and your team just have put together a lot of effort, a lot of thought, into where you're going and what the event is. And that's what you want: to feel your most best, because all eyes are on you."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Is a Bright Spot at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Eye-Popping Yellow Gown
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
angela bassett beauty
How Angela Bassett Pulled Off Three Red Carpet Hair Looks in Three Days
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance Says Wife Angela Bassett Is 'Overdue' for an Oscar: 'It's Been 29 Years'
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says It Means a 'Great Deal' to Represent Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 SAG Awards
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
Ruth E. Carter and Angela Bassett 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023
Angela Bassett's Measurements 'Haven't Changed in Over 25 Years' Says Longtime Costume Designer
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried and Angela Bassett
The Brightest Dresses Stars Wore to the 2023 SAG Awards
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars