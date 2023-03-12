Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown

All hail queen Angela Bassett!

The star, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her regal role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, slayed the Oscars 2023 red carpet on Sunday in a gorgeous plunging purple Moschino gown. The dramatic one-shoulder dress featured a mermaid silhouette and a twisting bodice. She topped off the look with a stunning Bulgari diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill created Bassett's hair look for the 2023 Oscars using NAVY Hair Care. "The inspiration for Angela's 2023 Oscars look was 'timeless beauty,'" Stodghill tells PEOPLE.

Angela Bassett. Courtesy of Randy Stodghill

To get the look, Randy started on damp hair by applying Navy Hair Care's Swell: Styling and Thickening Cream from roots to ends to assure the style had volume. Prior to blow-drying, he prepped with Whirlpool: Argan Oil and Green Tea Powered Styling Foam, which he used throughout for heat protection and frizz control. Once the blow-out was complete, Stodghill used a 1 ½-inch curling iron to curl the hair.

As he curled in medium-size sections, he applied Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair Spray throughout. After curls cooled, he began brushing through hair to achieve the desired texture. Once the style was set, he went back in with Skipper: Flexible Volumizing Hair Spray and applied throughout hair to seal in the red carpet look for an amazing night.

Angela Bassett. Courtesy of Randy Stodghill

Stylist Jennifer Austin shared another look at Bassett's glam on Instagram, writing, "Happy Oscars Sunday Fashion Family..the day has arrived!!! Here comes the Queen Mother @im.angelabassett 💜 in the color of ROYALTY!!"

Bassett, 64, has already had a huge award season, taking home trophies at the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for this role.

And while Bassett has been slaying the award season trail with her talent, she's been doing the same with her fashion. She's turned out a number of red carpet looks that have been totally memorable.

At the Golden Globe Awards, she channeled the queen she plays on screen, bringing a regal look to the red carpet. Bassett appeared on the red carpet in a silver halter-neck gown by Pamella Roland, which her stylist, Jennifer Austin, paired with Sarah Flint shoes and dazzling Chopard jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty

While the star's ensemble took on a futuristic feel, her hair and blushed cheeks exuded Old Hollywood style. Her look was the perfect fit to see the actress make history as the first person to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel film.

She changed up the vibe for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, opting for a bright yellow gown. Her avant-garde Giambattista Valli Couture gown turned heads with its figure-hugging ruched bodice and organza ruffles that adorned the strapless neckline and voluminous skirt. Bassett also brought the bling with gold-and-diamond drop earrings and rings by De Beers, and a Judith Leiber seashell-shaped clutch embellished with gemstones.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

When it comes to her red carpet style, Bassett tells PEOPLE that it's all about feeling good in what she's wearing. "I'm looking for something that I feel, of course, gorgeous in, beautiful in, myself in, confident, a little sex appeal, sprinkle that in there too," she says. "Nothing too restrictive or tight because it's already a tight night. It's tense, it has its tension. It's just such a beautiful mix of tension and then relaxing. So yeah, I'm looking to be comfortably myself, but gorgeous."

In fact, Bassett admits that the red carpet is actually where she feels the most beautiful. She told PEOPLE at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last month, "You and your team just have put together a lot of effort, a lot of thought, into where you're going and what the event is. And that's what you want: to feel your most best, because all eyes are on you."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.