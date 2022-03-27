Zendaya just out-Zendaya'd herself on red carpet at the 2022 Oscars wearing a jaw-dropping a Valentino Haute Couture look

Zendaya Continues Red Carpet Domination at 2022 Oscars — See Her Daring and Dazzling Two-Piece Look

Do you hear that? That's the sound of jaws dropping to the floor as Zendaya shuts down the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards in a look that will likely be topping Oscars all-time best dressed lists for years to come.

In true Zendaya fashion, the 25-year-old actress and industry tastemaker teamed with her "image architect" and close friend Law Roach on another major fashion moment that is, well, just so Zendaya.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Dune star wore a Valentino Haute Couture white cropped shirt and silver sequin embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She finished the look with Valentino Garavani shoes covered in crystals, and tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.

This marks back-to-back Oscars red carpets for the superstar, who wowed on last year's red carpet in a highlighter-yellow Valentino gown featuring a waist cutout, and waist-length waves.

zendaya Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Zendaya topped the head-turning look with more than 83 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels — totaling over $6 million — including a brooch and tassel collar necklace, 30-carat yellow diamond ring, a massive emerald-cut diamond ring and pear-cut yellow diamond drop earrings.

"It's a really glamorous, boho chic look," Roach told PEOPLE at the time of last year's event. "She's a fashion girl and after so many looks together, we have this unquestionable trust. We like to have fun with fashion and create looks that people will talk about."

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Zendaya and Roach are an unstoppable team, and they continue to collaborate with the industry's leading fashion houses on gorgeous looks. That's one of the reason's the star was among our Best Dressed of 2021.

"She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," Roach told PEOPLE's 2021 Style Issue. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."

When it comes to styling an unforgettable red carpet moment, Zendaya puts all her trust into Roach's hands. "We have such a relationship that there's no fear when it comes to fashion. There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless," Roach says. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."