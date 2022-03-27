Timothee Chalamet Goes Shirtless Underneath His Suit on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
Dune star Timothee Chalamet brought his signature style to the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet. And by "signature style," we mean he went, well, shirtless.
Chalamet — who previously wore a harness to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards — again bent the typical red carpet rules at the 2022 Oscars. His Louis Vuitton suit featured a glittering, cropped black jacket with lace details and ankle-length pants, along with black boots.
Noticeably missing, however, was a shirt; instead, Chalamet wore the embellished jacket open, revealing his torso, as well as a delicate chain and long pendant necklace.
The look was first spotted on the carpet by Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman, who tweeted, "Guys...breathe. Timothee Chalamet is shirtless under his blazer."
Chalamet is attending the 2022 Oscars to support his film Dune, which is nominated for 10 awards, including Best Picture. His Dune costar Zendaya gave him a run for his money in the bare torso department, wearing a cropped button-up with a glittering silver skirt, leading us to assume they have a text chain where they dare each other to go even more bold.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.