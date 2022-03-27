Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Serena Williams is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their getting ready routines before the 94th Academy Awards

See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars are here!

While there are always unexpected surprises during awards season, there's one thing we can count on at the Academy Awards: big glam and big fashion!

But before we tune in to see our favorite A-listers hit the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night, it's time to check in on how they are getting ready behind the scenes. It takes a team of experts to craft red carpet looks before the show, from facialists to stylists to manicurists and beyond. Read on to see how stars, from Kourtney Kardashian to Serena Williams, are getting ready for Oscars Sunday 2022!

Kourtney Kardashian

Ahead of her Oscars red carpet debut, where she will join fiancé Travis Barker (who is performing during the ceremony), Kardashian got a facial with aesthetician Iván Pol (known as The Beauty Sandwich on Instagram).

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"A little Oscars prep," the star said in a video as she got the non-invasive treatment.

Venus Williams

The tennis pro got herself pumped up to present at the Oscars by blasting some music and throwing a one-person dance party before beginning her glam session. "Warming up for the @theacademy awards tonight ✨😅," she said.

Venus Williams Credit: Venus Williams/Instagram

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Amy Schumer

Schumer, who is co-hosting this year's Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, paid a visit to celebrity aesthetician Georgia Louise for a facial before the show.

amy schumer oscars Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

"Thank you for always being there for me my friend @georgialouisesk. Oscar skin ready," the comedian captioned a selfie of the duo.

Serena Williams

Also presenting with her sister Venus during the show, Serena shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok video while going through rehearsal the day before the Oscars. "It's going to be a night to remember 🤩," Serena said.

The next day, she shared an inside look at the lineup of makeup and hair products her glam team would be using on her. "Hair makeup and wigs," Serena captioned the video featuring Make Up For Ever, Supergoop!, NARS, Makeup by Mario and more cosmetics.

serena williams Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The presenter joked about being "Oscar ready" with her "fresh" no-makeup" complexion and oversized sweatshirt.

"So I'm Oscar ready. The ladies have done it all," Ross said as she ran her fingers through her natural coils. "We're going with something a little fresh! It's a fresh look for the Oscars!"

tracee ellis ross Credit: Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Simu Liu

The Marvel actor and presenter relaxed in a red Versace robe and shared a selfie as his makeup artist applied a bit of powder beneath his eyes. "It's today!!" Liu said.

simu liu Credit: Simu Liu/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actress and presenter visited aesthetician Joanna Vargas for a "pamper session" — and joked about her dog Darla enjoying the T.L.C. too.

vanessa hudgens oscars Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

"Darla loved our pamper session with @joannavargas 😍🤣," Hudgens said on Instagram.

Travis Barker

The drummer, who is slated to perform during the show, shared a blurry shot of his dressing room door a few hours before the red carpet began.

travis barker oscars Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Brad Goreski

The Oscars red carpet host received a Face Infusion Facial the night before his red carpet hosting gig.

Brad Goreski oscars getting ready Credit: Brad Goreski/Instagram

Brad Goreski oscars getting read Credit: Brad Goreski/Instagram

"Glow pen is microneedling that helps promote collagen and hydration in the skin by making tiny 'traumas' to the skin barrier @skindesignlondon," he explained.