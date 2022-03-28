Sandra Lee Rocks Totally Sheer 'F-U Cancer' Dress to First Red Carpet, 4 Weeks After Hysterectomy

Sandra Lee stole the show in a custom couture gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday

Sandra Lee is ready to make a statement or two with her style.

The Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee star, 55, made her triumphant return to the red carpet on Sunday while attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, wearing a stunning sheer gown adorned with gorgeous floral details.

Lee wore a custom gown by Ukranian designer Anait Mkrtchian just four weeks after undergoing a hysterectomy – and seven years post-double mastectomy after battling breast cancer, according to an email release, which added that Lee was calling her jaw-dropping look, a fully sheer dress embroidered with flowers and vines, "my couture F-U-cancer gown."

Sandra Lee Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Lee accessorized her whimsical look with a vintage pearl-shaped Chanel minaudière, Senso Saint Tropez pearl and diamond earrings, and Christian Louboutin sandals.

The Emmy Award-winning television host is a board member of Elton John Aids Foundation so it was the perfect place for her to make her big return to the red carpet post-surgery.

Lee underwent a full hysterectomy earlier in March. The chef's representative told PEOPLE that her "surgery was a success and she's resting comfortably" following the procedure.

The Food Network star has been keeping fans updated about her health battles over the last month, posting to Instagram on numerous occasions.

"It makes me so happy to read your notes…Regarding the surgery - honestly it was a bit rough, but I am resting (hard for me you know I like to work), I am sleeping a lot and I have set my alarm to stay ahead of the pain relief medication, Lordy this is painful I have to say," she wrote the day after her operation, thanking everyone for their well wishes.

In a separate update a few days later, Lee revealed she had boyfriend Ben Youcef take her to the hospital after she couldn't keep any food or water down.

"Surgeries are so brutal but I'm still glad I did it. Once they got the IV in, wonderful anti-nausea meds I felt much better," she wrote in an update. "Ben stayed with me as long as he could, he was so patient. To take my mind off of what was going on we researched beautiful villages that we could drive to this summer. I have such Wanderlust. No amount of time on this beautiful planet will be long enough."

She ended her note with a call to action, telling her followers to "go wander around somewhere new, even if it's just a local park or pathway and even if it's snowing.. why not. For me I cannot wait for summer and to get home!!"

Lee underwent a double mastectomy in May 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March of that year.

In August 2015, Lee was rushed to the hospital with an infection following the mastectomy, for which she was treated with antibiotics.