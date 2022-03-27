The 90-year-old West Side Story actress wowed in a Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday

Rita Moreno 'Can't Get Over' Herself in Showstopping 2022 Oscars Gown and Feathered Headpiece

Rita Moreno is a Hollywood icon, through and through!

While appearing on the E! red carpet ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards, the legendary actress — who won an Oscar for her role in the original West Side Story, and starred in the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg remake — stunned in a custom-made, off-the-shoulder black Carolina Herrera gown, complete with dramatic ruffle detail at the bust.

She added Verdura earrings, a Roger Vivier bag, a block wig, and a unique feathered Saulo Villela for Adrienne Landau boa headpiece to complete her "legends only" red carpet look.

If Moreno's hat looks familiar, it's because this is not the first time she's worn it. The actress donned the eye-catching accessory on the cover of the March 2022 issue of Town & Country.

"This is Carolina Herrera, and [the hat] is from France," she told Laverne Cox, clearly expressing joy about the look. "I just thought, What the hell? And then I put in a black wig underneath, because what the hell, right? And then I put on this little [hat] 'cause I thought, What the hell? And I just love it the way I look in it, you know, kill me, sue me."

Cox then showed a side-by-side video to Moreno of herself acting in the 1961 original West Side Story alongside herself in the 2021 remake. Moreno's reaction to seeing her younger self was befitting of her status.

"Oh, what a great surprise. Thank you," she said. "That's gorgeous. Hello, gorgeous. I'm looking at myself. I can't get over myself."

Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, the 90-year-old actress said she initially declined when director Steven Spielberg offered her a new role in his remake. The director, 75, asked if she'd be interested in playing the part of Valentina, the widow of shop owner Doc (who famously intervened before the Jets could attack Anita), who would fill his shoes in the new movie.

"I'm so flattered, thank you, but I don't do cameos," Moreno recalled of her reply. "That's not the kind of director I figured he would be."

However, the star agreed to sign on after learning the spot would be much more than a brief appearance

"This is one of the few times in my life that I love myself in something," the actress said. "And it's all due to Tony. I actually looked forward to my scenes when I was watching the movie, because he gave her so much dignity, and all the stuff that I've dreamed of for a hundred years."