The Biggest Style Trends of Oscars 2022
From ravishing red gowns to pretty pastels, these were the trends that swept the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Better Off Red
The big return to the Oscars meant that celebrities were ready to paint the town red, starting with their wardrobes. Tracee Ellis Ross (in Carolina Herrera), Jennifer Garner (in Brandon Maxwell), Simu Liu (in Atelier Versace), Amy Forsyth, Kirsten Dunst (in vintage Christian LaCroix) and Ariana DeBose were among the many stars who sported the shade.
Menswear-Inspired Ensembles
These actresses were all particularly well-suited to the night's biggest trend, including Wanda Sykes, Kristen Stewart (in Chanel Couture), Zendaya, Uma Thurman (in Bottega Veneta) and Cynthia Erivo (in Louis Vuitton).
Ruffles
From wildly frilly to delicately rippled, pleats and frippery were on order as seen on Billie Eilish, Jada Pinkett Smith, H.E.R. (in Carolina Herrera), Nicole Kidman (in Armani Privé) and Molly Sims.
Glittering Green Gems
We're awfully envious of these striking jewels seen on Vanessa Hudgens (in Bulgari), Tiffany Haddish (in Pomellato) and H.E.R.
Pastel Hues
Spring was in the air for these sweetly-dressed stars, including Demi Singleton (in Miu Miu), Saniyya Sidney (in Armani Privé), Zoë Kravitz, Lily James (in Atelier Versace) and Mila Kunis.
Colorful Suits
Diane Warren, Kodi Smit-McPhee (in Bottega Veneta), Simu Liu (in Atelier Versace), Lena Waithe, Wesley Snipes and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau all had the bright idea when choosing their suits.
Sequins
These stars shine year-round, but never more so than when decked out in gazillions of sparkles à la Lupita Nyong'o (in Praa), Tiffany Haddish (in Dolce & Gabbana), Jamie Lee Curtis (in Stella McCartney), Timothée Chalamet (in Louis Vuitton), Alana Haim (in Louis Vuitton) and Reba McEntire (in Dolce & Gabbana).
Ab Cutouts
Can you stomach a red carpet cutout? These stars (including Halle Bailey, Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors Couture, Emilia Jones in Dolce & Gabbana and Megan Thee Stallion) certainly could.
Orange
Blame it on the juice: We were obsessed with these bright bursts of flavorful fashion from Pauletta Washington (in Dolce & Gabbana), Maya Rudolph and Aunjanue Ellis (in Atelier Versace).
Patterned Suits
No basic black tie for these stars, including DJ D-Nice, David Oyelowo and Brad Goreski.