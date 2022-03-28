Rachel Zegler Wears Sheer Black Dior Haute Couture to 2022 Oscars After Scoring Last-Minute Invite
Rachel Zegler is indeed at the 2022 Academy Awards — and in Dior, no less — a far cry from the sweatpants she expected to wear on Sunday night.
The West Side Story star hit the red carpet wearing a sheer black custom dress by Dior Haute Couture, paired with a choker, stud earrings, and a sleek bob hairstyle.
Zegler's appearance was a last-minute addition. The actress revealed last week on social media that she had not received an invitation to the 2022 Oscar ceremony, despite West Side Story receiving seven nominations (and Zegler herself winning a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Maria).
After a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," in the comments of an Instagram post, Zegler responded, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She then elaborated in a follow-up comment that she was trying to attend the ceremony, but was unsuccessful in her efforts.
"I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," Zegler wrote. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie ❤️."
Luckily, there's a happy ending: Not only is Zegler in attendance, she is also presenting an award.
"It's my first time and I'm presenting so it's a lot of pressure," Zegler said during ABC's red carpet pre-show. "But I practiced my presenting voice and my presenting face and I'm ready."
Zegler's debut red carpet turn has had all the confidence of a seasoned style pro. For the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards in L.A. earlier this month, she also wore Dior Haute Couture — this time a custom pleated seafoam gown.
The previous night, Zegler wore a teal off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.