Rachel Zegler Wears Sheer Black Dior Haute Couture to 2022 Oscars After Scoring Last-Minute Invite

Rachel Zegler is indeed at the 2022 Academy Awards — and in Dior, no less — a far cry from the sweatpants she expected to wear on Sunday night.

Zegler's appearance was a last-minute addition. The actress revealed last week on social media that she had not received an invitation to the 2022 Oscar ceremony, despite West Side Story receiving seven nominations (and Zegler herself winning a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Maria).

After a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," in the comments of an Instagram post, Zegler responded, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She then elaborated in a follow-up comment that she was trying to attend the ceremony, but was unsuccessful in her efforts.