Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022
From glamorous pre-party looks to all the afterparty fashions, see every show-stopping style moment happening beyond the Academy Awards red carpet
Jessica Chastain
wears a demure Gucci LBD featuring a white, sequin peter pan collar, plus mega platform sandals at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring her Best Actress nomination.
Nicole Kidman
has a glam crop top moment (dressed in head-to-toe Armani) at a Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party held in honor of her Best Actress nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in the biopic Being the Riccardos.
Zendaya
serves style from all angels in this open back Saint Laurent dress accessorized with chunky bangles, statement hoop earrings and glittering Christian Louboutin heels at Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Kristen Stewart
has a major mini moment in this head-turning Chanel cocktail dress worn with a draped bomber and coordinating black-and-white shoes at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.
Amanda Seyfried
looks sleek and chic in a Elie Saab mini dress featuring puff shoulders and a high-shine chainmail neckline at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Zoe Saldana
shows off some logo love in a GG canvas belted jacket and matching A-line midi skirt at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring Jessica Chastain's Best Actress nomination.
Anne Hathaway
jumps on the cutout bandwagon in a black lace Gucci bodysuit teamed with a bomber jakeet and matching belted skirt with red stitching at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring Jessica Chastain's Best Actress nomination.
Zoe Saldana
shows support for sustainable style in a Stella McCartney outfit and Aether Diamonds jewelry at the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Evening of Sustainable Innovation event.
Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson
are ladies who love labels — Kate is wearing Louis Vuitton and Dakota is in head-to-toe Gucci — at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Kaia Gerber
brings a whole lotta sparkle to W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party in this sequin Oscar de la Renta two-piece.
Jenna Dewan
puts her abs on display in a skin-baring David Koma gown featuring a sheer stomach and thigh-high slit at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Sienna Miller
brings her abs to the Chanel and Charles Finch13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner, wearing high-waisted leather trousers and a white cropped sweater, plus statement accessories.
Mindy Kaling
keeps it classic in a Magda Butrym LBD featuring a low-cut neckline and floral appliqué on the strap at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Brie Larson
makes a case for black tie Bermuda shorts at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.
Kate Beckinsale
looks super chic in a black-and-white gown at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.
Lana Condor
shows her "fashion drape" skills wearing a black blazer over her shoulders teamed with a metallic mini dress, sheer stockings, embellished platforms and an Armani bag at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party held at the brand's newly renovated Beverly Hills boutique.
Gabrielle Union
wears some Valentino short-shorts (teamed with a top, trench and bag from the luxe label) at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Emilia Jones
teams her abs-baring Christopher Kane design with matching crimson heels at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Andie MacDowell
looks elegant and effortlessly cool in a plunging black gown at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber
bring their effortless, cool girl aesthetic to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party in coordinating Saint Lauren looks — jeans and an oversize blazer (on Kravitz) and see-through lace pants and a leather jacket (on Bieber).
Caitriona Balfe
glitters in head-to-toe Chanel at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.
Camila Morrone
dares to bare her abs in a silky white embroidered two-piece and Chanel accessories at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.
Ashley Benson
rocks some red carpet pants (hers are Jean Paul Gaultier) with an edgy Frolove corset and Saint Laurent belt to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Rita Wilson
matches the red carpet in a scarlet Valentino design at the 2022 Governors Awards.
Lily James
takes the plunge in this low-cut, pale pink Magda Butrym mini dress featuring an oversize rosette appliqué on the bodice, worn to W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Winnie Harlow
dares to bare in a sexy, asymmetrical, gold cut-tout LaQuan Smith gown, worn with chain-embellished heels and an elegant updo at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
teams her white, feather-trim Magda Butrym two-piece with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, silver strappy sandals and blue eye makeup at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
wears a slinky, purple Givenchy design with a ruffle hemline alongside her actor boyfriend who clearly loves to layer as seen in his chic suit worn under a trench coat at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Maude Apatow
looks ready for the Saint Laurent runway in this retro, color-block blazer dress worn with bright blue leather gloves at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Justin Hartley
steps up his suit game in this printed design at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party.
Kate Beckinsale
brings some high-fashion flair to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party wearing a cutout Georges Chakra Couture jumpsuit.
Chloë Grace Moretz
shows her love for Louis Vuitton in a full look from the label at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Nathalie Emmanuel
puts on her party pants for the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party, wearing slouchy pink trousers with a white Miu Miu cropped button-down featuring a floral pattern.
Tiffany Haddish
goes glam (and debuts a hair change!) in a black evening dress with crystal strap detailing, plus a platinum pixie a the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Ashley Madekwe
in a floral Carolina Herrera design featuring an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and keyhole cutout, worn with strappy black heels at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Amber Valletta
wears a Saint Laurent blazer as a dress at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
H.E.R.
looks rocker chic in a sequin jumpsuit, sparkling booties and oversize hoop earrings at the 15th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party.
Marlee Matlin
gives '80s fashion vibes in her slouchy suit jacket worn with black trousers and a hot-pink Louis Vuitton bag at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party,
David Oyelowo
teams his lavender pants and dress shirt with a colorful patterned suit jacket at the 2022 Governors Awards.
Chloe Fineman
wows in a heavily-embellished Wiederhoeft corset dress, Goshwara jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Regé-Jean Page
looks regal in head-to-toe velvet at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party.
Hoyeon and Donald Glover
bring their star power (and great style) to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Chris Pine
ditches the boring black suit for a cornflower blue set worn with a white button-down (that is very-much unbuttoned), colorful pocket square and Gucci loafers at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Annabelle Wallis
glows in a romantic blue gown at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party.
Zoey Deutch
wears a red power pantsuit with a matching bra top and rosy eye shadow to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Demi Singleton
wears a fun and flirty floral Zimmermann mini dress with ruffle detailing to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.
Adrien Brody
keeps it classic in a navy suit and white dress shirt at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party.
Alana Haim
keeps it cool in a Louis Vuitton rugby style shirt-dress and brown leather boots at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Danielle Haim
twins with her sister in a striped Louis Vuitton shirt dress and boots at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Thuso Mbedu
goes green in Louis Vuitton, styled with Bea Bongiasca jewelry at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party,
Adwoa Aboah
shows off her supermodel style in a plunging black dress featuring a crystal embellishment on the bodice, plus pointy-toe heels and statement earrings at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Troye Sivan
gives his best Blue Steel at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello, wearing an open-front top with metallic threading and black trousers.
Dave Franco
keeps it Hollywood in an all black suit and tinted aviators at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Lashana Lynch
looks elegant in ivory trousers and a glittering blazer at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party.
Simone Ashley
is bound to be the talk of The Ton in this Nensi Dojaka cutout mini dress worn to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party.
Rita Moreno
continues to prove her style icon status in a Sportmax sleeveless coat, Max Mara sweater and Max Mara necklace at 15th annual Women in Film Oscar Party.
Rosé
brings a dose of pop star style to the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello in a strapless, shimmering, sheer design and chunky boots.
Kathryn Newton
teams her metallic Versace mini with purple satin Versace platforms and a rainbow crystal Judith Leiber evening bag shaped like a poodle at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
Kaley Cuoco
gives "Goldie Hawn vibes" according to her stylist Brad Goreski in a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and gold platform Le Silla heels at the W Magazine Best Performances Oscar party,
Kelsey Asbille
steps off the Yellowstone set and into the fashion spotlight in a low-cut, open back slip dress at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.
Ava DuVernay
teams a black jumpsuit and chic cropped blazer with luxe Louis Vuitton accessories at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.
G-Eazy
mixes things up in a shorts suit, high-socks and white loafers at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.