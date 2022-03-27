Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022

From glamorous pre-party looks to all the afterparty fashions, see every show-stopping style moment happening beyond the Academy Awards red carpet 

By Brittany Talarico Updated March 27, 2022 04:45 PM

1 of 99

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

wears a demure Gucci LBD featuring a white, sequin peter pan collar, plus mega platform sandals at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring her Best Actress nomination

2 of 99

Nicole Kidman

has a glam crop top moment (dressed in head-to-toe Armani) at a Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party held in honor of her Best Actress nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in the biopic Being the Riccardos

3 of 99

Zendaya

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

serves style from all angels in this open back Saint Laurent dress accessorized with chunky bangles, statement hoop earrings and glittering Christian Louboutin heels at Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello.  

4 of 99

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

has a major mini moment in this head-turning Chanel cocktail dress worn with a draped bomber and coordinating black-and-white shoes at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. 

5 of 99

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

looks sleek and chic in a Elie Saab mini dress featuring puff shoulders and a high-shine chainmail neckline at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

6 of 99

Zoe Saldana

Credit: Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

shows off some logo love in a GG canvas belted jacket and matching A-line midi skirt at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring Jessica Chastain's Best Actress nomination. 

7 of 99

Anne Hathaway

Credit: Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

jumps on the cutout bandwagon in a black lace Gucci bodysuit teamed with a bomber jakeet and matching belted skirt with red stitching at the Gucci pre-Oscar party honoring Jessica Chastain's Best Actress nomination. 

8 of 99

Zoe Saldana

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

shows support for sustainable style in a Stella McCartney outfit and Aether Diamonds jewelry  at the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Evening of Sustainable Innovation event. 

9 of 99

Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

are ladies who love labels — Kate is wearing Louis Vuitton and Dakota is in head-to-toe Gucci — at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

10 of 99

Kaia Gerber

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

brings a whole lotta sparkle to W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party in this sequin Oscar de la Renta two-piece. 

11 of 99

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

puts her abs on display in a skin-baring David Koma gown featuring a sheer stomach and thigh-high slit at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

12 of 99

Sienna Miller

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

brings her abs to the Chanel and Charles Finch13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner, wearing high-waisted leather trousers and a white cropped sweater, plus statement accessories.  

13 of 99

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

keeps it classic in a Magda Butrym LBD featuring a low-cut neckline and floral appliqué on the strap at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

14 of 99

Brie Larson

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

makes a case for black tie Bermuda shorts at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. 

15 of 99

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

looks super chic in a black-and-white gown at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. 

16 of 99

Lana Condor

shows her "fashion drape" skills wearing a black blazer over her shoulders teamed with a metallic mini dress, sheer stockings, embellished platforms and an Armani bag at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party held at the brand's newly renovated Beverly Hills boutique. 

17 of 99

Gabrielle Union

wears some Valentino short-shorts (teamed with a top, trench and bag from the luxe label) at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

18 of 99

Emilia Jones

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

teams her abs-baring Christopher Kane design with matching crimson heels at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

19 of 99

Andie MacDowell

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

looks elegant and effortlessly cool in a plunging black gown at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

20 of 99

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

bring their effortless, cool girl aesthetic to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party in coordinating Saint Lauren looks — jeans and an oversize blazer (on Kravitz) and see-through lace pants and a leather jacket (on Bieber). 

21 of 99

Caitriona Balfe

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

glitters in head-to-toe Chanel at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. 

22 of 99

Camila Morrone

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

dares to bare her abs in a silky white embroidered two-piece and Chanel accessories at the Chanel and Charles Finch 13th annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. 

23 of 99

Ashley Benson

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

rocks some red carpet pants (hers are Jean Paul Gaultier) with an edgy Frolove corset and Saint Laurent belt to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

24 of 99

Rita Wilson

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

matches the red carpet in a scarlet Valentino design at the 2022 Governors Awards. 

25 of 99

Lily James

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

takes the plunge in this low-cut, pale pink Magda Butrym mini dress featuring an oversize rosette appliqué on the bodice, worn to W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

26 of 99

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

dares to bare in a sexy, asymmetrical, gold cut-tout LaQuan Smith gown, worn with chain-embellished heels and an elegant updo at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

27 of 99

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

teams her white, feather-trim Magda Butrym two-piece with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, silver strappy sandals and blue eye makeup at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

28 of 99

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

wears a slinky, purple Givenchy design with a ruffle hemline alongside her actor boyfriend who clearly loves to layer as seen in his chic suit worn under a trench coat at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

29 of 99

Maude Apatow

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

looks ready for the Saint Laurent runway in this retro, color-block blazer dress worn with bright blue leather gloves at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

30 of 99

Justin Hartley

steps up his suit game in this printed design at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party. 

31 of 99

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

brings some high-fashion flair to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party wearing a cutout Georges Chakra Couture jumpsuit. 

32 of 99

Chloë Grace Moretz

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

shows her love for Louis Vuitton in a full look from the label at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

33 of 99

Nathalie Emmanuel

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

puts on her party pants for the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party, wearing slouchy pink trousers with a white Miu Miu cropped button-down featuring a floral pattern. 

34 of 99

Tiffany Haddish

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

goes glam (and debuts a hair change!) in a black evening dress with crystal strap detailing, plus a platinum pixie a the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

35 of 99

Ashley Madekwe

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in a floral Carolina Herrera design featuring an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and keyhole cutout, worn with strappy black heels at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

36 of 99

Amber Valletta

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

wears a Saint Laurent blazer as a dress at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

37 of 99

H.E.R.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

looks rocker chic in a sequin jumpsuit, sparkling booties and oversize hoop earrings at the 15th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party. 

38 of 99

Marlee Matlin

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

gives '80s fashion vibes in her slouchy suit jacket worn with black trousers and a hot-pink Louis Vuitton bag at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, 

39 of 99

David Oyelowo

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

teams his lavender pants and dress shirt with a colorful patterned suit jacket at the 2022 Governors Awards. 

40 of 99

Chloe Fineman

Credit: Steven Simione/WireImage

wows in a heavily-embellished Wiederhoeft corset dress, Goshwara jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party.

41 of 99

Regé-Jean Page

looks regal in head-to-toe velvet at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party. 

42 of 99

Hoyeon and Donald Glover

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

bring their star power (and great style) to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

43 of 99

Chris Pine

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

ditches the boring black suit for a cornflower blue set worn with a white button-down (that is very-much unbuttoned), colorful pocket square and Gucci loafers at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

44 of 99

Annabelle Wallis

glows in a romantic blue gown at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party. 

45 of 99

Zoey Deutch

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

wears a red power pantsuit with a matching bra top and rosy eye shadow to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

46 of 99

Demi Singleton

Credit: Steven Simione/WireImage

wears a fun and flirty floral Zimmermann mini dress with ruffle detailing to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Future of Hollywood Party. 

47 of 99

Adrien Brody

keeps it classic in a navy suit and white dress shirt at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party. 

48 of 99

Alana Haim

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

keeps it cool in a Louis Vuitton rugby style shirt-dress and brown leather boots at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

49 of 99

Danielle Haim

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

twins with her sister in a striped Louis Vuitton shirt dress and boots at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

50 of 99

Thuso Mbedu

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

goes green in Louis Vuitton, styled with Bea Bongiasca jewelry at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, 

51 of 99

Adwoa Aboah

shows off her supermodel style in a plunging black dress featuring a crystal embellishment on the bodice, plus pointy-toe heels and statement earrings at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

52 of 99

Troye Sivan

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

gives his best Blue Steel at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello, wearing an open-front top with metallic threading and black trousers. 

53 of 99

Dave Franco

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

keeps it Hollywood in an all black suit and tinted aviators at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

54 of 99

Lashana Lynch

looks elegant in ivory trousers and a glittering blazer at the Giorgio Armani pre-Oscar party. 

55 of 99

Simone Ashley

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

is bound to be the talk of The Ton in this Nensi Dojaka cutout mini dress worn to the CAA Pre-Oscar Party. 

56 of 99

Rita Moreno

Credit: Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP/ Getty

continues to prove her style icon status in a Sportmax sleeveless coat, Max Mara sweater and Max Mara necklace at 15th annual Women in Film Oscar Party. 

57 of 99

Rosé

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

brings a dose of pop star style to the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello in a strapless, shimmering, sheer design and chunky boots. 

58 of 99

Kathryn Newton

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

teams her metallic Versace mini with purple satin Versace platforms and a rainbow crystal Judith Leiber evening bag shaped like a poodle at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

59 of 99

Kaley Cuoco

gives "Goldie Hawn vibes" according to her stylist Brad Goreski in a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and gold platform Le Silla heels at the W Magazine Best Performances Oscar party, 

60 of 99

Kelsey Asbille

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

steps off the Yellowstone set and into the fashion spotlight in a low-cut, open back slip dress at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

61 of 99

Ava DuVernay

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

teams a black jumpsuit and chic cropped blazer with luxe Louis Vuitton accessories at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. 

62 of 99

G-Eazy

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

mixes things up in a shorts suit, high-socks and white loafers at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event hosted by Anthony Vaccarello. 

63 of 99