Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Oscars Debut in Head-Turning, High-Slit Gown
Megan Thee Stallion arrived in style for her first time at the Oscars.
The rapper, 27, sparkled in a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cutout, high slit and flowing train on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. She completed the look with silver Stuart Weitzman lace-up sandals and silver jewelry, and showed off a glam cat-eye makeup look.
The rapper appeared at the ceremony to rap a surprise verse during the live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto. Although it was not nominated for the Best Original Song award, the song has been a runaway success from this year's Best Animated Film winner.
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to an eye-catching red carpet event. At last year's Grammys, she wore an orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with matching orange heels.
She also stepped out for the Met Gala in September, where she brought Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet in a custom strapless light Coach pink gown with a tulle skirt.
On April 3, the rapper is expected to be back on the red carpet for the 64th Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Thot S***" at this year's show.
She previously won the same award last year for her "Savage Remix" ft. Beyoncé. She also took home the trophy for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance in 2021.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.