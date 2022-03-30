Lupita Nyong'o Looked Incredibly Radiant at the 2022 Oscars — and Her Pro Is Sharing How To Get Her Look

Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday looking as radiant as an Oscars statue in a light-reflecting custom Prada gown embellished with gold sequins and amethyst and topaz crystals, as well as rare fancy color diamond earrings and rings from De Beers.

The breathtaking dress served as inspiration for makeup artist Nick Barose. "It made me think of Gustav Klimt's gold paintings, like The Kiss," says the beauty guru, who partnered with Lancôme to create the look. "I texted Lupita a photo and we agreed to pay homage to the artist," he says. Read on for more insider info on the presenter's gilded glow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Barose—who has been collaborating with Nyong'o since before she won the Oscar for 12 Years a Slave—knew he wanted to incorporate real gold leaf into the makeup look. "I wanted it to be a fun, small detail—and it would still keep the look classic for the Oscars," the pro explains, adding that he loves the uniqueness of the gold leaf: "The beauty of it is that it cracks a bit and it's not perfect."

Before he applied the gold leaf ("the edible kind like for cakes," he clarifies) onto the center of each eyelid –using a bit of eye cream to make it stick–he prepped the lid with Lancôme Prime It Boost It ($26)—"it's a long night and you don't want to have to worry about creasing," he says. Then lined the upper lash line with Idôle Liner ($22), winging it out a bit.

Lupita Nyong'o Oscars Beauty BTS Credit: courtesy of Nick Barose

Next, with a damp eye shadow brush, he blended the plum eye shadow from Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Amethyste ($50) across the lids and swiped on two coats of Lash Idôle Mascara ($27). "The contrast between the dark purple and the gold leaf creates the drama," Barose says. "And Lupita speaks a lot with her eyes so it's one of my favorite features to play up."

He also sculpted the brows with clear gel and an eyebrow pencil. "For something as grand as this look, I wanted them to be somewhat sculpted in a classic shape that would look regal with the outfit," he says.

Lupita Nyong'o Oscars Beauty BTS Credit: courtesy of Nick Barose

To create Nyong'o's lit-from-within complexion, Barose started with a mini facial massage. "I spend a good ten minutes massaging Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream ($246) allover, letting it absorb, and then gently wiping the skin with a warm, damp wash cloth to get rid of any excess product or dead skin," he says.

Lupita Nyong'o Oscars Beauty BTS Credit: courtesy of Nick Barose

On her lips, Lupita wore her namesake lipstick, L'Absolu Rouge in Mademoiselle Lupita ($32, lancome-usa.com). "I swiped it on directly from the tube to get the full intensity," Barose said. "Then I topped it with a dot of Juicy Tubes in Hallucination [$20, lancome-usa.com] for a golden sheen."

Lupita Nyong'o Oscars Beauty BTS Credit: courtesy of Nick Barose

Barose and Nyong'o have a close, creative bond. "Lupita is an artist and allows me to be an artist, too. She gives me room to be creative and she's not intimidated by ideas. She likes drama, but it's always fluid and effortless and never contrived," Barose says. "When we do something with makeup it always comes from a place of playfulness." The feeling appears mutual, as Nyong'o posted, "Thank you to my team for always coming to play!" on Instagram that night.

Happily, Barose was able to join as her date for main event. "Normally, I send her off and then text her with reminders to not forget to touch-up, but this time I could be there," he says. Still, he packed her little gold clutch with the essentials: Dual Finish Powder Foundation in 550 ($45) cotton swabs "to wipe away any smudges", blotting sheets, and—what else?—her Mademoiselle Lupita lipstick.