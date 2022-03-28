The superstar proved just how versatile her style is with a quick change on Oscars night

Lady Gaga Dazzles on the Oscars Stage in Sparkling Tuxedo — Minutes After Partying in a Ball Gown

Lady Gaga is closing out awards season on a high (fashion) note!

The multi-hyphenate star skipped the 94th Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday in favor of Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, where she dazzled in a pastel yellow tulle Rodarte ball gown, diamond jewels and a red lip. She posed with John's husband David Furnish and the couple's sons (who are her godsons) Zachary and Elijah, and mingled within the party before heading to the awards ceremony.

And in true Gaga fashion, she couldn't step onto the Oscars stage without a completely new look. She donned a sparkling fitted tuxedo with dazzling necklaces and black heels at end of the ceremony alongside industry icon Liza Minnelli to co-present the Best Picture statue to CODA.

Lady Gaga, Liza Minelli Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Gaga has been commanding red carpets all awards season, kicking off the season at the SAG Awards in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, picked up a number of nomination for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

She added even more sparkle via Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a diamond wreath necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, diamond drop earrings and a platinum diamond ring boasting over 8 carats.

Next, at the BAFTA Awards she served up some Old Hollywood glamour in a red carpet a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.

75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 13 Mar 2022 Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

And just hours later she changed it up for the Critics Choice Awards, this time bringing her pop star style center stage and proving she's a true style chameleon.

Gaga dropped jaws in a black-and-gold Gucci ensemble, which was styled by Tom Erebout and Sandra Amador, and featured a revealing sleek, black adhesive bra like top. She also wore an edgy sheer lace shrug and over the deep-cut gold dress, made complete with body-shaping jewels and a black sequin trim.

Lady Gaga Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

While promoting House of Gucci, Gaga told film critic Ryan Painter that her ultimate style inspiration has always been her mom.

"My mother was my first fashion icon," she shared in an interview with KUTV 2 News. "Just watching her get ready for work. I loved watching her. She only had like four blazers to go to work in, but man did she know how to wear this blazers. She would do her makeup with drugstore makeup. She really knew how to put herself together. She's my beautiful Italian mother. That's where I first started. My mother is a powerful woman. "Strength and fashion kind of go hand in hand for me."

She also credits her teenage years in New York City as having a huge influence on her express individualism when it comes to her wardrobe.

"Being part of a subculture in New York on the lower east side when I was 17 years old and living down there. You learn how to express yourself with or without money," she said. "It's more about artistry than anything else. I wore a uniform for most of my life, so as soon as I left [school] I really let loose."