Kristen Stewart Stuns in Chanel Short Shorts Alongside Fiancée Dylan Meyer at 2022 Oscars

Kristen Stewart is up for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer at the 2022 Oscars

Kristen Stewart knows how to make a red carpet entrance!

The 31-year-old actress, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, looked absolutely radiant as she walked the carpet at the 94th Academy Awards with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stewart owned the red carpet in a custom Chanel black satin jacket with matching shorts and a custom white chiffon blouse, which she wore almost all the way unbuttoned, pairing her chic ensemble with pointy black Chanel shoes.

The Personal Shopper alum was dripping in diamonds for the occasion, accessorizing with the Chanel Ganse Noirse Spinelle necklace in 18K white gold with onyx, spinel, and diamonds, the Chanel Lion ring in 18K white gold and diamonds, and Chanel's "Première" mini watch in 18K white gold with diamonds.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stewart kept her glam rock-and-roll chic, wearing her tousled blonde locks swept to the side and over her shoulder, adding thick black eyeliner for an edgy yet glamorous look.

The Spencer star's fiancée accompanied the actress on Sunday's red carpet, wearing a show-stopping printed pant suit, pleated cream colored blouse unbuttoned midway, and black boots. Meyer wore her long blonde hair straight and parted down the middle, keeping her makeup natural and minimal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Stewart was absent from the SAG Awards red carpet in February, the Twilight alum showed off her impeccable style while attending the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, dazzling in a floor-length, shimmering champagne Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she styled with her hair worn slicked to one side in glamorous waves.

Stewart, who got engaged to Meyer in November, brought her bride-to-be as her date to the awards ceremony.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meyer and Stewart coordinated on the red carpet, with Meyer wearing a white satin suit that complemented Stewart's dress. Meyer's look featured a jacket with padded shoulders, which she wore open to reveal a matching bra top with cut-outs on the bottom, plus a pair of cropped white satin pants.

Meyer finished off the outfit with a pair of white Chanel loafers with chain detailing and Chanel logo charms.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Says She 'Shared a Heart' with Spencer Director Pablo Larraín in Making Movie

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the award show, the first-time Oscar nominee reflected about the "superpower" of Princess Diana's that she got to tap into while portraying the People's Princess onscreen, saying, "Diana Spencer made people feel good," and that she played the late royal "at a time that was hard and tumultuous and sad, but she also has this unstoppable light."

"And to even attempt to try and touch that, I learned a lot, but specifically, I felt like I was allowed to grow as a person," Stewart explained. "Even if it was in my imagination and I was completely convincing myself that suddenly I had this superpower that she had, which was to make people feel good."

"While we made the movie, I felt like I had that, and it was a really beautiful feeling," she added.