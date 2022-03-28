Kim Kardashian Rocks Bright Blue Balenciaga Gown with Gloves at Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Kim Kardashian is a vision in blue!

The 41-year-old reality star stepped out in style while attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty solo on Sunday evening.

Kardashian wore a neon blue bodycon Balenciaga dress featuring a long train for the big night out. The gown's long sleeves stretched into gloves, a detail which has become one of her fashion signatures. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum accessorized with a pair of silver shades, which she wore on the red carpet before taking them off to pose for other photos, and black-heeled boots.

Kardashian's attendance at the Vanity Fair event came about after the star watched the 2022 Academy Awards from home, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

In one post, Kardashian shared a shot of sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker on the red carpet. "This is so iconic," she wrote alongside a series of crying emojis.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Another post from the reality star saw her praise Oscars host Amy Schumer. "Lmao she is killing it," Kardashian wrote beside a photograph of the comedian on a TV.

In one final post, Kardashian shared her admiration for her future brother-in-law. "@Travisbarker on the drums," she captioned a shot of Barker, 46, performing at the awards ceremony.

Last week, The Kardashians star spoke about her sense of style and how her eldest child, daughter North, can be her biggest critic. Kardashian is also mom to Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

Commenting at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference, the SKIMS mogul said that her 8-year-old isn't always impressed with what she wears — especially if there isn't enough color.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian said. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."