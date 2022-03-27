Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Ombré Gucci Gown at the 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain is a showstopper on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

The actress, 45, arrived for Hollywood's biggest night in a sparkling gold-and-violet Gucci gown with dramatic, ruffled tulle hem. She completed the look with a silver bracelet and chandelier earrings (showcased with a high ponytail).

Chastain also posted about the look on Instagram, writing, "Gucci'd out for Oscar Night 💖✨ Excited to celebrate with all the nominees."

Chastain is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She is competing against Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart for the award.

The 355 star always brings her A-game to red carpet. At the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye last year, she paid tribute to the renowned televangelist with a retro glam look. She rocked voluminous curls and a disco-inspired metallic silver sequin Burberry dress with matching heels and hoop earrings.

"If there's any movie that I'm gonna go wild with hair and makeup, in honor of Tammy Faye, it's gonna be this one, right?" she said on Instagram Live at the time.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, Chastain shared how she how intense makeup, prosthetics and wigs helped her to portray the televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"It was the best part I've ever played and it was great fun to kind of sink my teeth into it," Chastain said.

In 2021, the Forgiven star opened up to L'Officiel about her love for fashion and showed off her red carpet looks over the years.

"I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman," she said.