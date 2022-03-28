Jennifer Garner Is Radiant in Red Gown at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner returned to the Academy Awards red carpet in true A-list style.

The actress, who is joining the star-studded lineup of Oscar presenters this year, wore the color of the night in a red, off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell gown paired with Sophia Webster platform shoes.

Garner works closely with superstar styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson on crafting her red carpet wardrobe and recently showed an inside look at their getting-ready process before the premiere of her latest film, The Adam Project.

Garner last attended the Oscars in 2018, wearing a royal blue Versace gown featuring a fitted bodice and a sweeping train and cape. She accessorized the vibrant look with Versace shoes, Piaget jewelry and voluminous side-swept waves for a does of Old Hollywood glamour.

And it wasn't only her gorgeous gown that had people talking on social media. Garner became a viral meme during the 2018 ceremony after the actress appeared to have an "oh-my-God-epiphany" moment during the show.

Garner was applauding with the rest of the audience, when the camera panned over and her hands noticeably stopped with her facial expression going from neutral to confused.

But in true Garner fashion she poked fun of herself after the fact, turning to Instagram to share her own theories on what she might have been thinking at the time.