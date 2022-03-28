Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams – the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus – in King Richard at the 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith Brings the High-Fashion Drama in Voluminous Gown at the Oscars with Will Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are red carpet royalty!

Jada, 50, and Will, 53 – who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in King Richard – continued their 2022 award show season style reign at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, with Will sporting a Dolce & Gabbana Made to Measure black mohair wool tuxedo consisting of peak lapel inlays with a blend of silk and micro jacquard.

The actor's double-breasted waistcoat featured an exaggerated lapel, and Will completed his dapper look with a Martini-fit shirt in white poplin and a classic ascot in black silk satin.

All eyes were on Jada as she made her way down the red carpet with her husband of more than two decades, dazzling in a Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture gown complete with a high neck, ruched bodice, drop waist, and dramatic ruffled skirt.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Red Table Talk host added matching green peep-toe platforms and chunky statement earrings to round out her gorgeous look for Sunday's big event, and kept her glam simple with mile-long lashes, nude glossy lips, and dewy skin for a fresh-faced look.

Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Will and Jada's red carpet look is yet another style home run for the Girls Trip actress and her husband, as they've been gracing the best dressed list at every award show this season.

At this year's SAG Awards, Jada looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous gown she said she just had casually hanging up in her closet. "It's vintage. It's something I bought a while ago," Jada told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "I had it in the closet and I was like, ya know what, I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards."

SAG Couples Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

"I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out," Will added while giving credit to his stylist for picking out his attire.

Critics Choice Couples Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jada also turned heads at the Critics Choice Awards this year, rocking a nearly $50,000 diamond head piece, which was custom-made by Los Angeles-based jeweler Jacquie Aiche.

The luxurious accessory was made of 53 diamonds – including round, teardrop, and marquise cuts – and priced at a whopping $46,250.

RELATED VIDEO: Aunjanue Ellis Says She Got an 'Education on How to Be a Great Superstar' from Will Smith

Will took home the Critics Choice Award for best actor for his role as Richard Williams – the father of legendary tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams – in King Richard, giving an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving the coveted award.

"I am here tonight with Venus and Serena and their sister Isha," said Smith, 53, in his acceptance speech. "And I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world."

"You all define the American dream," Smith said as he addressed the family in his speech. "You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be."