2022 Oscars Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Hit the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Styles

The trio are the show's first hosts in three years

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are getting ready to take the Academy Awards stage — in style!

The power trio dressed to impress ahead of their hosting gig at this year's Oscars, commanding the red carpet in show-stopping looks. Hall wore a toffee Vera Wang gown with a high slit, Sykes wore an all-white tuxedo and Schumer wore a long-sleeve navy-and-black velvet bow gown with crystal embroidery by Oscar de la Renta.

On the carpet, the hosts shared their excitement about getting to host Hollywood's biggest night.

"Getting to host with Regina and Amy — I mean it's an incredible night," Sykes told E! Live on the Red Carpet. "We're here to celebrate and have a great time."

Meanwhile, Hall is still pinching herself about the hosting gig. "I think every time I processed it I haven't," Hall told E! "Finally, when we started rehearsing on the actual stage, we're like this is really about to happen. We're really really excited."

Schumer, who stars in Hulu's new show Life & Beth, promised that she wasn't going to hold back while hosting this year's show.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," Schumer who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, told Extra in a recent interview. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

In teasers for their hosting gig, the trio has undeniable comedic chemistry.

"Ladies, are you ready to host the Oscars?" Schumer, asks her co-hosts as they sit around a counter drinking wine. "Yeah, we're gonna crush this," says Hall, with Sykes adding, "We just have to do better than last year's host."

"I don't remember last year's host...," says Sykes. "God, they must've sucked," Schumer replies, as Sykes guesses, "I bet they got canceled."

"Oh wait," says Hall. "There wasn't a host last year. Or the year before. Or the year before."

"Boom! We're already winning!," Sykes concludes.

This marks the first time in three years the Oscars will have a host. Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017. Kevin Hart had been named as host of the 2019 show but stepped down amid controversy over his resurfaced insensitive tweets.

Other hosts in the past decade have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Crystal and the dual partnership of James Franco and Anne Hathaway.