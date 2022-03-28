Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

After two years of pandemic precautions, the red carpet returned in full force at the 94th Academy Awards — and the stars were more than ready to step up the style. From bold colors to skin-baring silhouettes, here are our favorite looks of the night.

Zendaya

zendaya Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: What can't Zendaya pull off? That was a rhetorical question, because from where I'm sitting, there's nothing the actress and Gen-Z tastemaker can't do when it comes to fashion. She's always one-upping herself in head-turning, off-the-moment styles from the biggest fashion brands and the 2022 Oscars were no different. She found a new way to do black-tie via her Valentino Haute Couture two-piece featuring a white cropped dress shirt and silver sequin embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. To make the look even cooler, she piled on the Bulgari bling including a mountain of bracelets on each wrist and a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Ariana DeBose

94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 27 Mar 2022 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: Pants at the Oscars?! Yes, if you're Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose, and those pants are custom Valentino and you pair them with a of-the-moment matching bustier top and a dramatic cape, plus a dazzling De Beers diamond necklace.

Demi Singleton

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Demi Singleton | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindy Segal, Contributor: There's nothing I love more than witnessing a style star in the making, and there's no doubt that's what we're seeing with Demi Singleton. The King Richard star looked perfect in her lilac strapless Miu Miu dress, which had just the right amount of sparkle. But it was the hairstyle that brought the look together: Singleton's ponytail was inspired by one hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson created for Serena Williams — whom Singleton portrays in the film — for the 2019 Oscars.

Zoë Kravitz

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: There were more interesting things on the red carpet Sunday night. Heck, Zoë's worn more interesting things within the past few weeks as part of her press tour for The Batman. But this perfectly-executed pale pink column, with no frills aside from a knot at the bodice, was a refreshing palate cleanser after a firehose of people Doing the Most after being let out of their house and back onto a real red carpet. A delicate diamond choker and those Audrey Hepburn-esque bangs were the understated perfection to finish it all off.

Megan Thee Stallion

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kaitlyn Frey, contributor: Megan Thee Stallion's surprise performance and debut red carpet appearance at the Oscars was executed to perfection. Proving herself to be the ultimate style chameleon, the rapper fearlessly goes from sexy skin-baring bodysuits to classy pantsuits to couture confections. And tonight's look was one that's hard to forget. Megan struck the perfect balance between elegant, sexy and seductive with her form-fitting, strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta which featured a showstopping sculptural train and side cutout. Her matching periwinkle Stuart Weitzman sandals and sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewels delivered her true Hollywood movie star moment.

Lily James

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Lily James | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Stephanie Wenger, Digital News Writer: Lily James was a showstopper for her first appearance at the Academy Awards. She was pretty in pink in a lace Atelier Versace dress. The gown — which is from the designer's fall/winter 2021 couture collection — was form-fitting with a sexy high slit and flowing train. She completed the look with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and pink platform heels. The Pam and Tommy star looked like a classic Hollywood bombshell and walked the red carpet with confidence and poise.

Kristen Stewart

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Olivia Jakiel, Digital News Writer: In a world full of red carpet gowns, I live and die for a pant suit moment, or in this case — a shorts suit moment. Kristen Stewart's daring head-to-toe Chanel look, complete with an almost-all-the-way-unbuttoned top and short shorts, was not only eye-catching (hello mile-long legs!), but felt very authentically and unapologetically her. Her rock-and-roll chic hair and makeup only added to that authenticity, and I couldn't imagine a better dressed couple than Stewart and her fiancee, Dylan Meyer.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic