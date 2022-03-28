Billie Eilish Wears Dramatic Gucci Ruffled Gown to the 2022 Oscars
Billie's back at the Academy Awards!
Billie Eilish is making her second appearance at the Oscars, wearing a ruffled black custom gown by Gucci. The singer, who is a first-time nominee in the Best Original Song category (along with her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell) for the song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name, is performing the song during the broadcast. Win or lose, the night marks a huge accomplishment for Eilish, who is the youngest-ever artist to record a Bond theme.
Although she just turned 20 in December, Eilish is already a pro on the Oscars red carpet. She made her debut at the event in 2020, and naturally, she did so in style: The singer wore an oversize cream Chanel pantsuit on the red carpet, along with fingerless gloves, extra-long nails and her then-signature neon-green roots.
Eilish has been experimenting with her look during her Happier Than Ever era. In December, she debuted a deep brunette hair color after going bleach-blonde the previous May.
For the 2021 Met Gala, she stepped out in an Old Hollywood-inspired Oscar de la Renta ballgown, which she said was inspired by Barbie.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.