Billie Eilish Wears Dramatic Gucci Ruffled Gown to the 2022 Oscars

Billie Eilish is making her second appearance at the Oscars, wearing a ruffled black custom gown by Gucci. The singer, who is a first-time nominee in the Best Original Song category (along with her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell) for the song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name, is performing the song during the broadcast. Win or lose, the night marks a huge accomplishment for Eilish, who is the youngest-ever artist to record a Bond theme.