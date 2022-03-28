Beyoncé Wows in Bright Citron Feather Look for 2022 Oscars Performance

Queen Bey kicks off the Academy Awards!

Beyoncé paired her powerful performance of Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard with some seriously show-stopping fashion at the 2022 Oscars.

The Grammy-award winning musician, 40, took the stage from Serena and Venus Williams' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California looking glamorous as ever in a custom neon citron look by David Koma to open the 2022 Oscars. The bright and bold look featured a feather-adorned citron top, matching high-rise briefs, a semi-sheer high-low skirt, opera gloves and ankle-strap pumps.

Of course, a Beyoncé look would not be complete without jaw-dropping jewels. The star accessorized with massive circular diamond drop earrings, plus diamond bracelets and even an embellished garter around her left thigh.

beyonce Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé was joined by musicians from the Compton community for the epic performance, with each performer also decked out in coordinating neon green looks, plus braids and beads in their hair — a nod to the Williams sisters as young athletes.

Some eagle-eyed fans even spotted Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 10, performing front and center wearing white sunglasses directly in front of her mom.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this month that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra had been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.

Beyoncé is up for the nod alongside her co-writer Dixon. It's the Dreamgirls star's first-ever Oscar nomination — however, is not her first time to appear at the highly anticipated awards show.

Beyoncé first performed at the show in 2005, and wore a black velvet Atelier Versace gown on the red carpet. She later attended the Oscars again in 2007 and 2009.

beyonce Credit: Getty

The star then took a few years off from Oscar night, returning to the Vanity Fair afterparty with her younger sister Solange in 2015. Beyoncé opted for a white, form-fitting gown that she accessorized with a jeweled choker for the occasion.