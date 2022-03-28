Because after the show is the afterparty — and more importantly the afterparty looks

The 11 Best Oscars Outfit Changes — from the Awards Ceremony to the Afterparty Scene

And of course, one look is never enough. The night's biggest winners and best dressed stars made sure to switch up their ensembles for the Oscars' afterparty circuit, delivering even more mic-drop fashion moments. (Don't forget to check out 100+ best looks from Oscars weekend).

Below, see 10 amazing ceremony-to-afterpary outfit transformations that have PEOPLE style editors talking — and read about our favorite looks of the night right here.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: commanded the carpet in a dazzling Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture gown complete with a high neck, ruched bodice, drop waist and dramatic ruffled skirt, plus matching Jimmy choo heels and G Jewels bling.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: switches into a custom gold gradient Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown entirely beaded with Swarovski crystals and a silk chiffon cape.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: in a sequin ombré Gucci gown and statement lionhead diamond-and-white gold earrings, plus a bracelet from Gucci's High Jewelry collection.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: goes for Gucci again in a custom emerald lamé draped gown with pleated detailing and a bustier bodice, plus bling from Gucci's High Jewelry collection.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Credit: Shutterstock; Getty

Oscars Red Carpet: wears the color of the night in a Valentino Haute Couture pants look with plunging crop top, wide-leg pants and voluminous cape, plus De Beers diamonds and an Omega watch.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: in a black bow-embellished mini dress and De Beers jewelry.

Zendaya

Zendaya Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: sparkled in a Valentino Haute Couture white cropped shirt and silver sequin embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, plus Bulgari jewelry.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: shows she's a true style chameleon in a sleek black Sportmax suit with hot pink dress shit and tie, plus Bulgari jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: ditches the shirt (and sends pulses racing) under this glittering, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux worn with Cartier gems.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: buttons up in an edgy biker jacket and black denim stonewash jeans (both Alexander McQueen).

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: bucks red carpet dressing rules in short shorts and a blazer from Chanel, plus Chanel jewelry.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: in a plunging lace sheer Chanel gown with a bow detail at the waist.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Credit: Getty; Shutterstock

Oscars Red Carpet: channels Audrey Hepburn in a baby pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: remains dedicated to her Saint Laurent fam in a white turtleneck gown with a daringly low open back.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: wears a custom plunging accordion-style pink Gucci gown with black floral detailing on the bust and shoulders, accessorizing with delicate black lace gloves.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: goes for another luxe Italian label in her Versace micro-mini.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: makes her Academy Awards debut in strapless blue Gurav Gupta gown with a waist cutout, high slit and flowing train, plus Stuart Weitzman lace-up sandals and lots of bling.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: dares to bare in a plunging Mônot gown with hip cutouts.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: in a plunging white Elie Saab gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Vanity Fair Afterparty: continues to wow in white in this high-slit peplum design.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Getty (2)

Oscars Red Carpet: made their Oscars debut in coordinating style, including a strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress paired with a slicked back hairstyle, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss Sandals on Kourtney, and a punk rock black suit on Travis.