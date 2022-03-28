See the Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 Oscars

The Best Supporting Actress winner for West Side Story showed showed off a freshly cut layered pixie, plus a smoky eye look created by makeup artist Andréa Tiller. Their secret to a flawless face? "Skin prep is everything," Tiller said on Instagram. "And we love to start it with the Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Mask."

As for her hair, pro Takisha Sturdivant-Drew wanted to "honor the boldness and edginess of her pantsuit."

"I decided to cut her hair down on top into this layered mixie look and leave the sides and back tapered low," said Sturdivant-Drew, who styled the star's hair with Maui Moisture and GHD products. "I call this cut a mixie and not a pixie because it's in between both. It's not as short as a pixie but a little longer."