See the Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 Oscars
We weren't just blown away by the gorgeous gowns on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. These stars had us talking all night thanks to their standout hair and makeup moments
Demi Singleton
Paired with the pale lilac Miu Miu gown that made her feel "powerful," the King Richard star rocked a dramatic braid featuring hand sewn embellishments applied by hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson. The look was inspired by the sleek ponytail that the pro created for Serena Williams (whom Singleton portrayed in King Richard) at the 2019 Oscars. "Full circle moment," Johnson said on Instagram.
Ariana DeBose
The Best Supporting Actress winner for West Side Story showed showed off a freshly cut layered pixie, plus a smoky eye look created by makeup artist Andréa Tiller. Their secret to a flawless face? "Skin prep is everything," Tiller said on Instagram. "And we love to start it with the Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Mask."
As for her hair, pro Takisha Sturdivant-Drew wanted to "honor the boldness and edginess of her pantsuit."
"I decided to cut her hair down on top into this layered mixie look and leave the sides and back tapered low," said Sturdivant-Drew, who styled the star's hair with Maui Moisture and GHD products. "I call this cut a mixie and not a pixie because it's in between both. It's not as short as a pixie but a little longer."
Lupita Nyong'o
The actress's intricately embroidered Prada gown inspired her architectural, sculpted sister locks updo, says hairstylist Vernon François.
"The overall look of this hairstyle is partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art," says François. "It is a sister locks updo with a soft, graceful, glamorous feel influenced by what Lupita is wearing. Movement is an important part of it, for synergy with the tassels on Lupita's dress."
The pro, who used the Matrix Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Hair Treatment and a touch of Matrix Instacure Tension Reliever Scalp Ease Serum to maintain moisture while weaving the hair, says the "asymmetric, hand-sculpted shape" of the up-do "echoes the loral design in Lupita's dress."
He adds, "This is a magnificent, statuesque, regal creation that captures the essence of the Oscars."
Lily James
The presenter and Pam & Tommy star brought bombshell vibes with her sultry, blown-out hairstyle. "She's a contemporary beauty, so wanted to give her an effortless luxurious style," says hairstylist Danilo Dixon, who used styling products by Sebastian Professional and tools by Dyson to create the look.
Makeup artist Hung Vanngo upped the glam factor with a "pretty in pink" eye look using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette.
Jason Momoa
Real talk: Jason Momoa can do no wrong when it comes to his red carpet presence. But his French braid and baby pink scrunchie worn at the 2022 Oscars may be one of his finest moments yet.
Zendaya
The Dune and Euphoria star is never afraid to experiment with her look – and this time, she dared to play with an ethereal up-do.
"We decided to go with this soft up-sweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque," says her hairstylist Antoinette Hill. "It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."
Tracee Ellis Ross
The presenter went for a "classic" and "bright" makeup look that paired perfectly with her red Carolina Herrera gown. Makeup artist Molly Greenwald made sure to match the star's dress to her lips with the Byredo Lipstick in Red Armchair.
Kourtney Kardashian
The Kardashians star didn't disappoint at her Oscars debut alongside fiancé Travis Barker. Kardashian's hairstylist Peter Savic says the star's vintage Mugler dress "set the tone" for her slicked back hairstyle. "Classic and sharp with a touch of shine and sparkle. A truly elegant look for tonight's Oscars," he says.
Makeup artist Rokael let the star's skin shine, prepping her using a lineup of Noble Panacea products. "To finish off the skin and create a healthy glow, I used the Noble Panacea Absolute Replenishing Moisturizer. [It] creates the perfect canvas for foundation application [and] leaves the skin feeling smooth, glowy and plump," the pro says.
Megan Thee Stallion
The Oscars performer said she showed up to the Oscars "fresh off the plane." But that didn't stop her from getting hot-girl glam. The star looked elegant as ever rocking a low, slicked-back bun and a subtle brown smoky cat eye.
Jessie Buckley
The Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Lost Daughter wasn't afraid to make a bold beauty change the night before the Oscars.
"The night before, I called on my friend and collaborator, colorist Daniel Moon, to bleach her hair into a vivid apricot shade," says hairstylist Adir Abergel. "The process took us almost three hours and had the perfect vibe."
After the color transformation, Abergel chopped Buckley's hair and created "piece-y dimension" using the Virtue 6-in-1 Styling Paste. "I was inspired by the '90s punk movement and artist Egon Schiele's depiction of the women in bright orange in his paintings," Abergel says.
Aunjanue Ellis
The Best Supporting Actress nominee had fun with color at the Oscars, pairing her bold orange Versace gown with green eye makeup and a coordinating lime manicure.
Jessica Chastain
The Best Actress nominee for The Eyes of Tammy Faye radiated on the red carpet, and not just because of her sparkling ombré Gucci gown. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle turned to Charlotte Tilbury's collection of TikTok-viral makeup — including the Hollywood Flawless Filter and Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk — to enhance her glow. He even previewed a soon-to-be-released illuminating powder, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter, for more soft-focus shine.