Ariana DeBose Delivers Standout Style in a Crop Top and Cape at the 2022 Oscars

Ariana DeBose is celebrating her first Oscars nomination in a bold cape, crop top and trousers

Ariana DeBose dared to wear bold pants to the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

The Best Supporting Actress nominee decided to stray from a conventional gown to celebrate her first Oscar nomination. Instead, DeBose showed up in major style rocking a plunging crimson crop top with matching wide-leg trousers and a dramatic floor-length cape, a custom Valentino Haute Couture look. She topped off the ensemble with red platform heels and plenty of diamonds, including a layered tennis necklace, sparkling bracelet, cocktail ring and drop earrings.

It's a big night for DeBose, 31, as the star is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the remake of West Side Story. She has been nominated alongside Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

Since the film's release, DeBose has become a household name. Her road to stardom, however, has long-been in the making as she has appeared in several fan-favorite musicals, including Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Moreno (who also has a role in the remake) praised DeBose's take on the character, saying the actress is "marvelous. She's a ferocious dancer, way better than I was." And her dancing is what initially caught director Spielberg's eye as well, though her "tremendous personal charisma" is what sold him on her for the part, he says.

"I take this very seriously. I am a 'positive vibes only' person, especially in my social media presence," she told People en Español. "There are young people out there watching what I say or do. I don't want to give anyone a reason to put these communities down. That being said, I say what I mean and mean what I say. Afro-Latinos have been underrepresented in our industry.

I am excited to continue to be a part of moving the needle forward so we can reach a day where there is balance in how we represent the beautiful spectrum of Latinos, and not just one 'traditionally Latino' prototype."