The 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Style Lookalikes We're Still Talking About
H.E.R. channeled fellow Oscar winner, Prince, Zendaya took inspiration from Cher and more people (and things) that these celebs looked like at the 2021 Academy Awards
H.E.R. Channeled Prince
H.E.R.'s Oscar look was inspired by none other than Prince. The legendary singer wore a similar sparkling hooded look to the awards in 1985, when he won Best Original Score for Purple Rain. It must be a lucky look because H.E.R. won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah.
Regina King Channeled a Princess
Regina King is the Queen of the Carpet so it's only appropriate that she channeled a Disney princess. The One Night in Miami director looked like Cinderella in her custom Louis Vuitton gown.
Laura Dern Also Channeled Disney
Dern's fun, feathered look gave us Plumette from Beauty and the Beast vibes.
Brad Pitt Looked Like, Well, Brad Pitt
Pitt, who presented the award for Best Supporting Actress, sported a low ponytail for the occasion, which reminded us of his stint as a vampire in Interview With a Vampire.
Lakeith Stanfield Went '70s
Alexa, play "Soul Man." We loved the Oscar-nominated actor's oh-so-'70s look. It reminded us of something the late Isaac Hayes would rock.
Zendaya Was Cher's Twin
From head to toe, Zendaya was a dead ringer for Cher! Her stylist, Law Roach, shared more of the inspiration behind Zendaya's look on Instagram by posting a throwback photo of Cher in a similar yellow gown. "Constant inspiration," he said.
Plenty of Stars Took Inspiration from Oscar Himself
Oscar nominees Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and Leslie Odom Jr. went for gold in outfits that looked very much like the Oscar statuette.