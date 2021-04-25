Viola Davis Brings Ethereal Glamour to the 2021 Oscars in White Alexander McQueen Gown

The star's Oscar nomination for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom broke her own record as the most nominated Black actress ever at the Academy Awards

Viola Davis showed off high-fashion gowns from the comfort of her home throughout award season, but for tonight's Academy Awards, she brought her bold style aesthetic to the red carpet.

While the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom nominee, 55, has been leaning into bright colors throughout the season, she went back to basics at the Oscars, wearing a flowing white Alexander McQueen gown with a cutout bodice design and Forevermark diamond drop earrings on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Davis kept her makeup look natural to give a luminous, glowy effect while rocking her natural coils in a pompadour-style up-do.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before any award show, Davis likes to create a serene environment in her home as she gets ready with her glam squad and family by her side.

"We have music playing in the house before everyone gets here. It used to be R&B classics. Now it's the Calm App," Davis told PEOPLE when discussing her new L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara campaign.

RELATED VIDEO: A Look Back at a Few Oscars Fashion Favorites

"There are diffusers and candles in every room. All the windows [and] the shades are drawn down so the light is coming in. And I always have some kind of new food for them to try. Last time [for the NAACP Image Awards] it was keto bread. That's how we start," the actress continued.

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET on Peroople.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.

She also uses soothing aromatherapy scents to calm her mind before the rush of a red carpet.

"I even spray the Le Labo room spray because there is something about all those scents that it is [like] aromatherapy. Sometimes you attach it to an emotion," Davis said. "It literally can just immediately relax you. So we have all that going on before we even sit down."

RELATED VIDEO: First-Time Oscar Nominees Amanda Seyfried, Maria Bakalova, Yuh-Jung Youn & Paul Raci React

Luckily, the serene vibes carried over onto the Oscars red carpet. "If people were here they would know how absolutely groundbreaking calm is!" Davis laughed during an interview with E! before the award show.

Davis has been keeping it bright and colorful throughout awards season, wearing a multicolor printed Lavie By CK for the Golden Globes that "spoke to her as a Black woman." And chose an electric green hue for her custom Louis Vuitton column gown as a symbol of positivity at the SAG Awards.

Viola Davis by Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton.jpg Credit: Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton

"The brightness and color is symbolic. It provides motivation and hope towards a better future," her stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE.

Viola Davis walked the red carpet at the 78th Golden Globe Awards Credit: Shamar Benoit @shamarbenoitphotography

Davis' nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom marks her fourth Academy Award nomination, which broke her own record as the most nominated Black actress ever at the Oscars. She first earned the honor in 2017 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. She went on to win in that category, marking her first Oscars win.

The Rhode Island native, who overcame an impoverished childhood to become one of Hollywood's most respected stars, earned her first Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2008 for Doubt, and a Best Actress nomination in 2011 for The Help.