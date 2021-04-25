Before celebs get to the 93rd Academy Awards, they're sharing how they prep for the big night

See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

This award season has been like no other and the grand finale is finally here! We can always expect A-listers to pull out all the stops, whether it be with a glamorous gown, jaw-dropping jewels or magnificent makeup when they hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards. But before that can happen, Oscar nominees, presenters and guests enlist the best of the best stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists and more to help them get ready for the show.

Read on to see how everyone from Glenn Close to Andra Day prep for Hollywood's most glamorous night!

Glenn Close

The Hillbilly Elegy nominee kicked off her glam session with a cocktail in hand. She kept comfy while getting her hair and makeup done in a cozy heather gray robe and matching joggers.

Close also shared a video as she received a foot rub with special CBD cream that can soothe pain when wearing high heels.

Andra Day

The first-time nominee said she felt "red carpet ready" after her makeup artist Porsche Cooper prepped her skin with variety of La Mer skincare products before applying cosmetics.

"We heeeeere! A blessin 🙏🏾 we been working non-stop but thanks to my sis @PorscheFabulous and @LaMer my skin glowing.. ima catch y'all on the red carpet…," the United States vs. Billie Holiday nominee captioned the video of her getting-ready routine.

Marlee Matlin

Nominated as an executive producer for the live-action short film Feeling Through, Matlin brought fans along throughout the day as she prepared for the Oscars red carpet. While her hairstylist and makeup artist Brett Freedman gave her a blowout, the star relaxed with some hydrating patches under her eyes.

"These are a MUST!! 🤣," Matlin wrote on Instagram.

She also shared the numerous fragrances she was choosing between before striking a pose to take a photo of her smoky eye makeup look.

Carey Mulligan

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell shared a behind-the-scenes clip as she applied Chanel Beauty eyeshadow to the Promising Young Woman nominee.

"Making magic 💫," Eisdell said. "A little bts of us getting Carey ready. Thank you to my friends at @chanel.beauty for making it so easy for me."

Viola Davis

A lineup of L'Oréal Paris skincare (including the brand-new Midnight Serum!) and makeup were in rotation as the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom nominee started her glam session.

"Getting ready for the Oscars 💄💛," Davis captioned the photo.

Reese Witherspoon

Before her team came over to help the actress get ready for the red carpet, Witherspoon got festive in an "Oscars"-themed sweatshirt.

"It's #Oscars Sunday! 💫 Who's tuning in tonight?" she asked on Instagram.

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies actress and Oscars presenter's "Oscars prep" began the day before the award show — with a COVID-19 test. Safety first!