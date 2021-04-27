Paulina Porizkova Wore Her 15-Year-Old Gown to the Oscars, Jokes She Was a 'Female Oscar' for Love Aaron Sorkin
The model wanted to dress up like a "female Oscar" so her new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin could "take home" a statue even if he didn't win
Paulina Porizkova has got that golden glow — and it's not just her new love!
The supermodel, 56, made her red carpet debut at the Academy Awards on Sunday night with boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, 59, and her gown, a rewear from her own closet she bought 15 years ago, had a bit of a romantic meaning as well as a practical one.
"Although I have attended the Oscars before (as a fashion correspondent for the TV-Guide channel), this was my first time at the Oscars as an attendee," Porizkova (who wore this same gown when she was a correspondent!) wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet red carpet photo of herself and Sorkin from the event.
"I thought - and wasn't wrong- that this would be the most original ceremony ever. The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night. 🥰 #oscars #oscars2021 #grateful #newbeginnings," the model continued.
Porizkova went on to reveal that instead of borrowing a designer dress for the evening, she actually wore a style she's had stored in her closet for over a decade.
"The dress is a fifteen-year-old Dolce Gabbana - the only gown in my closet," she said. "Also, I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar - so in case Aaron didn't win one- he could still take one home.😜"
The supermodel cuddled up to her man on the red carpet as they posed together with Porizkova flashing a huge smile in her gold cowl-neck gown with a form-fitting ruched bodice. Sorkin kept his look classic in a black suit and bow tie.
Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Sasha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, earned nominations in five categories including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Page Six was the first to report the news of Sorkin and Porizkova's romance. A rep for Sorkin previously did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but before the news broke, the supermodel had recently been opening up about her happy sex life and sharing sultry nude photos of herself with the caption "sexy has no expiration date."