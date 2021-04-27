The model wanted to dress up like a "female Oscar" so her new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin could "take home" a statue even if he didn't win

Paulina Porizkova Wore Her 15-Year-Old Gown to the Oscars, Jokes She Was a 'Female Oscar' for Love Aaron Sorkin

Paulina Porizkova has got that golden glow — and it's not just her new love!

The supermodel, 56, made her red carpet debut at the Academy Awards on Sunday night with boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, 59, and her gown, a rewear from her own closet she bought 15 years ago, had a bit of a romantic meaning as well as a practical one.

"Although I have attended the Oscars before (as a fashion correspondent for the TV-Guide channel), this was my first time at the Oscars as an attendee," Porizkova (who wore this same gown when she was a correspondent!) wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet red carpet photo of herself and Sorkin from the event.

"I thought - and wasn't wrong- that this would be the most original ceremony ever. The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night. 🥰 #oscars #oscars2021 #grateful #newbeginnings," the model continued.

Porizkova went on to reveal that instead of borrowing a designer dress for the evening, she actually wore a style she's had stored in her closet for over a decade.

"The dress is a fifteen-year-old Dolce Gabbana - the only gown in my closet," she said. "Also, I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar - so in case Aaron didn't win one- he could still take one home.😜"

The supermodel cuddled up to her man on the red carpet as they posed together with Porizkova flashing a huge smile in her gold cowl-neck gown with a form-fitting ruched bodice. Sorkin kept his look classic in a black suit and bow tie.

Paulina Porizkova (L) and Aaron Sorkin attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty