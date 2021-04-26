Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Wears Custom Versace Gown at 2021 Oscars

While the late Chadwick Boseman didn't win the Best Actor Oscar, he previously nabbed the SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards for his role Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Simone Ledward Boseman was a vision in pink at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The widow of Chadwick Bosman — who was up for Best Actor during Sunday's ceremony, for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — donned a custom Atelier Versace coral-colored number for the evening's festivities.

Shown in photos shared by stylist Ashley Weston, the off-the-shoulder curve-hugging gown featured gold embroidery and pleated panels throughout that gathered into a long train.

Ledward Boseman finished the look with Bulgari jewelry, and styled her hair in a chic black bob.

"Thank you, Chadwick, for surrounding us with your love tonight," Weston captioned her Instagram post showing off her client's look. "Everything about today felt so right."

Versace revealed on Instagram that the dress took 260 hours to construct and 300 hours to embroider the "marble-effect" accents.

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman Simone Ledward Boseman and Chadwick Boseman at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019 | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As Ledward Boseman accepted the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role on her husband's behalf earlier this month, she thanked Boseman's parents Leroy and Carolyn, his Ma Rainey co-star Viola Davis, playwright August Wilson and actor Denzel Washington.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," she said while accepting the honor virtually.

Boseman's Best Actor nomination was his first-ever Oscar nod. In Ma Rainey, his final film role, Boseman portrayed troubled trumpet player Levee Green.

chadwick boseman Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: NETFLIX

Having been asleep in his home county of Wales at the time the winner was announced, Hopkins said in a belated acceptance speech on Instagram, "At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you."

He then went on to honor the late Black Panther actor, saying, "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early."

"And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you," Hopkins concluded.