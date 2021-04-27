Adele Steps Out in $2,450 Neon-Yellow Feathered Coat at Oscars Afterparty Celebrating Daniel Kaluuya
Adele, Drake and more attended the bash following Daniel Kaluuya's win for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's Oscars ceremony
Adele was living it up and looking sharp after the 2021 Oscars.
Following Daniel Kaluuya's win for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's ceremony, the 32-year-old singer made an appearance at an afterparty celebrating the Judas and the Black Messiah star, which was also attended by other notable celebs like Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Drake.
For the occasion, Adele donned a neon-yellow snakeskin pattern coat by LAPOINTE. Retailing for $2,450, the snake jacquard coat features feathered detailing around the sleeves.
In a video from the party shared by Curly Bartender, who made drinks for the evening, Adele could be seen dancing with her fellow partygoers as she sipped from a glass.
"🧉 @adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you!" the caption read.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
Adele has been teasing her fourth studio album over the last few years, and it seems the release is getting closer. In January, the "Hello" singer's close pal Alan Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he had "heard some tracks on it" and that "it's so amazing."
The comedian, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, recalled the conversation he had with his dear friend after listening to a few of her new songs.
"I said to her, 'That voice is like an old friend,' " Carr said. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.' "
When asked if Adele's voice had "gone skinny," referring to her weight loss, Carr said, "No, no, no. She's still got a chunky, but funky voice. Don't worry."
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Adele's New Look in Gorgeous Birthday Photo: "Are You Kidding Me"
The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki.
In January, the pair filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles. At the time, the document had not been entered or signed by a judge to officially dissolve their marriage. The divorce was then finalized in March with the decision that the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their 8½-year-old son Angelo and neither party will pay spousal support, documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed.
Adele first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.