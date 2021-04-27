Adele Steps Out in $2,450 Neon-Yellow Feathered Coat at Oscars Afterparty Celebrating Daniel Kaluuya

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Adele, Drake and more attended the bash following Daniel Kaluuya's win for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's Oscars ceremony

Adele was living it up and looking sharp after the 2021 Oscars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the occasion, Adele donned a neon-yellow snakeskin pattern coat by LAPOINTE. Retailing for $2,450, the snake jacquard coat features feathered detailing around the sleeves.

In a video from the party shared by Curly Bartender, who made drinks for the evening, Adele could be seen dancing with her fellow partygoers as she sipped from a glass.

"🧉 @adele loved our Moscow Mules & we loved the dance party. Thanks for having us cater to you!" the caption read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SNAKE JACQUARD COAT LAPOINTE Snake Jacquard Coat in Chartreuse from the Fall 2020 Runway Collection LAPOINTE Snake Jacquard Coat | Credit: Courtesy Lapointe

The comedian, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, recalled the conversation he had with his dear friend after listening to a few of her new songs.

"I said to her, 'That voice is like an old friend,' " Carr said. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.' "

When asked if Adele's voice had "gone skinny," referring to her weight loss, Carr said, "No, no, no. She's still got a chunky, but funky voice. Don't worry."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Adele's New Look in Gorgeous Birthday Photo: "Are You Kidding Me"

The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki.

In January, the pair filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles. At the time, the document had not been entered or signed by a judge to officially dissolve their marriage. The divorce was then finalized in March with the decision that the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their 8½-year-old son Angelo and neither party will pay spousal support, documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed.

Adele first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together.