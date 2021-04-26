Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova Make Couples Debut at 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Aaron Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7 is nominated in five categories including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova just made their relationship red carpet official!

On Sunday, Sorkin, 59, was joined by Porizkova, 56, on the Academy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. The supermodel cuddled up to the writer-director, showing off her figure in a gold cowl-neck gown with a form-fitting ruched bodice, while Sorkin chose a classic black suit and bow tie.

Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Sasha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is nominated in five categories including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Page Six was the first to report the news of Sorkin and Porizkova's romance.

A rep for Sorkin previously did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sorkin married Julia Bingham in 1996 and they divorced in 2005. They share a daughter Roxy. The West Wing creator previously dated actress Kristin Chenoweth and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis briefly in 2012.

Meanwhile, Porizkova was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek for 28 years before they announced their split in 2018. Ocasek, with whom Porizkova shared two sons, died in September 2019 at age 75 and left her out of his will.

This month, Porizkova raved about rediscovering dating and sex in her 50s in an op-ed for Yahoo!.

"What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don't want to have sex anymore," Porizkova wrote. "I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do. And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better."

The mother of two added, "Whatever confidence and wisdom that you acquire with age, it's kind of paying off in your 50s. Now I take my pleasure where I know that I had it or where I can. I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased."