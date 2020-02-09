The Oscars are finally here!

Before stars hit the red carpet to celebrate the biggest night in film, they enlist their crew of glam masters — including stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists, aestheticians and more — to help them look (and feel!) their absolute best. Read on to see how everyone from Tamron Hall to Billy Porter is getting ready for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Mindy Kaling

Image zoom Mindy Kaling/Instagram

While getting glam inside her massive shoe closet, the actress gave fans an inside glimpse at what goes on behind-the-scenes before a big awards show.

“We’re getting ready. I’m really excited to tell [makeup artist] Janice [Kinjo] to so strong with the brow. We’re listening to Dua Lipa radio on Spotify and we’re drinking water because it’s important to stay hydrated,” Kaling said. “I’m actually really nervous about presenting today!”

Florence Pugh

Image zoom Florence Pugh/Instagram

The Best Supporting Actress nominee shared a silly Instagram Story the morning of the Oscars as she prepped her skin with a sheet mask. “Today is the day!” she said in the video clip, which she captioned, “Motherfunking OSCARS!!”

Cynthia Erivo

Image zoom Cynthia Erivo/Instagram

The dual nominee (for Best Actress and Best Original Song) started off her morning with a fresh, intricately painted manicure. “Prepping for the m’f**ing Oscars!!!!!!” Erivo captioned a photo of manicurist Gina Oh at work.

Tamron Hall

Image zoom Tamron Hall

The star kicked back as her stylist Eric Niemand, makeup artist Tenelle Veira and hairstylist Johnny Wright got her red carpet ready . She tells PEOPLE: “Getting ready for the big day! See you all live from the red carpet show on ABC!!”

Rebel Wilson

Image zoom Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Image zoom

The actress kicked off her Oscars morning with a quick energy-boosting cryotherapy session at CryoCafe. Once she got home, she put on a hydrogel face mask while her hairstylist Robert Vetica began blow drying her hair.

“Let’s go! First 5 mins of Oscars glam,” she wrote.

Billy Porter

The actor enjoyed a “marvelous” pre-red carpet Ketel One martini before he slayed the red carpet in a custom Giles Deacon Couture ensemble.

Kelly Ripa

Image zoom

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

While Ripa got glammed, her husband Mark Consuelos took a quick snooze on the couch so he’d be well-rested for the long night ahead.

Robin Roberts

Image zoom Robin Roberts/Instagram

“Glam fam getting me ready for the Oscars!” the Good Morning America host said on her Instagram Story alongside her glam squad.

Giuliana Rancic

The E! red carpet host looked cozy in Nike sneakers and a robe while getting her hair and makeup done for the big night. “Oscar Glam currently in session,” she wrote on Instagram.

Michael Strahan

Image zoom Michael Strahan/Instagram

The Good Morning America host posed for a few photos in his dapper M By Michael Strahan suit before heading to the Academy Awards.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.