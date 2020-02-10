Scarlett Johansson and Fiancé Colin Jost Have a Glam Red Carpet Date Night at the Oscars

Scarlett Johansson brought the glamour to the 2020 Oscars red carpet with fiancé Colin Jost right by her side.

The Academy Award nominated actress, 35, wore a custom pewter Oscar de la Renta draped gown featuring a fringe beaded bodice and sweeping train. To complement the elegant design, Johansson wore her hair pulled up into a romantic up-do and accessorized with diamond drop Forevermark earrings. Jost, 37, looked especially dapper himself in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The couple is celebrating Johansson’s first-ever Oscar nominations at tonight’s ceremony: Best Actress for her leading role in the Netflix drama Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Jojo Rabbit. The actress also earned a Golden Globe nod for Marriage Story and SAG Award nomination for both films this year.

Johansson told PEOPLE that being a real-life mom to 6-year-old daughter Rose helped her performance in both films.

“I think for actors, of course, there are ways of getting yourself where you need to go,” she said. “Being a parent myself was just invaluably helpful to me. I had empathy for Rosie’s plate that I may not have had insight on otherwise. She was just a joy to play. She’s a warm, lovable character that felt really comfy to me. And I wanted that to come across, that she’s just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm.

To support his leading lady, Jost has accompanied Johansson to her award ceremony appearances this year, including the SAG Awards and Golden Globes, where the two shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet.

The couple got engaged in May after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

In October 2019, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as SNL‘s Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.