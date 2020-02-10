Rebel Wilson Channels Old Hollywood on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet in a Custom Gold Sequin Gown

Rebel Wilson is lighting up the 2020 Oscars.

The actress, 39, arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom gold sequined Jason Wu gown. The Pitch Perfect star channeled old Hollywood glam with her blonde locks swept to the side and kept her makeup classic with a bold red lip. She accessorized the look with a vintage gold and diamond necklace by Pomellato and no other jewels.

The star was Oscars ready, sharing a post featuring her best friend before heading out to the awards show.

“Here we go! #Oscars with my bestie @carlyjsteel,” she captioned the video.

Wilson, who is on-hand to present during the show, wore another custom creation last weekend at the BAFTAs in London.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

The star chose a custom Prabal Gurung black matte jersey V-neck gown with hand draped crimson embroidered sequins, styled by her go-to stylist, Elizabeth Stewart for the award show.

In a cover story interview with InStyle last April, Wilson said that her style has truly evolved since she began working with Stewart.

“Through working [with her], I’ve learned all these little tips and tricks — and they really work. Then you feel more comfortable when you have to dress up,” she said.

Wilson also explained that before the fashion industry became a more inclusive space, she actually used to miss out on major events because she couldn’t find clothing in her size.

“I remember I didn’t even go to a friend’s wedding in my 20s because I didn’t know where to buy a dress in my size,” Wilson said.

The actress will take the stage later in the night to present during the show, and other stars joining her include Keanu Reeves, Shia LaBeouf, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.