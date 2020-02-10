Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Have a Date Night on the Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

They’re having a good time!

One year after Rami Malek took home the best actor Oscar for portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, he and his girlfriend, costar Lucy Boynton, arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards hand in hand.

The actor, 38, kept his outfit monochromatic in a black jacket over a black shirt and black bowtie. Meanwhile, the Politician actress, 26, matched him in a black and white dress with bow details on the sleeves and waist.

Malek is presenting one of the acting categories during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. He joins a star-studded list of presenters that also includes last year’s other acting winners Regina King, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali, as well as other presenters like Zazie Beets, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristen Wiig.

Image zoom Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Amy Sussman/Getty

Boynton told PORTER magazine last year that she usually gets ready on her own before meeting her boyfriend at their destination. “I always leave earlier than him,” she said. “I get ready with my team, then see him at the event.”

That’s why Boynton didn’t know until she arrived at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards that she and Malek coordinated — just like they did on Sunday night.

Image zoom Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. Michael Kovac/WireImage

“It was only when we were sitting down that we did that kind of look across, and it was like, ‘Ha!’” the British-American star continued to PORTER. “But really, I don’t think we want to be that couple, the coordinated duo! Being ‘thing one’ and ‘thing two’ is not the trajectory we’re aiming for.”

Malek and Boynton had a quieter awards season this year coming off of Bohemian Rhapsody, but they did attend the Golden Globes, where Malek received a best actor nomination for his role in Mr. Robot. Though Malek lost out to Succession star Brian Cox, he looked dapper in a black velvet suit jacket.

Image zoom Luyc Boyton and Rami Malek at the 2020 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Boynton donned a Louis Vuitton dress embellished with silk-thread lace. The silver metallic gown required “15 meters of velvet” and was “specially interwoven with silk and Lurex yarn,” according to the brand. It took more than 215 hours to create and 220 hours to hand-embroider.

Since Mr. Robot aired its series finale in December, Malek lent his voice to a gorilla in the latest remake of Dolittle. Next, he’ll appear as villain Safrin in the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die.

Boynton’s The Politician originally got picked up for two seasons by Netflix and started filming again in November. She’ll also portray singer Marianne Faithfull in an upcoming biopic.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.