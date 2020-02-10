See the Queer Eye Cast’s Stylish 2020 Oscars Ensembles: 'Whole Crew Shows Up and Shows Out!'

The Fab Five looked nothing short of fabulous for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards!

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown hosted the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night.

Unsurprisingly, each star arrived ready to rock the red carpet in their own stylish looks.

“When your whole crew shows up and shows out!” Brown captioned an Instagram video, showing the Netflix squad posing on the red carpet together. The culture expert looked dapper in a striking mustard yellow, three-piece suit with white boots.

“Love these guys! Hosting the #EltonJohnOscarEvent@styledbylmc & wearing @gucci and @twistedtailor,” he added.

Hair expert Van Ness looked elegant in a sleek navy blue gown with a low-draped, open-back designed by Christian Siriano, which he accessorized with a silver chain-link purse.

“Slayage Hon 🏳️‍🌈 @ejaf Hair @balayagebyalysia Makeup @pattymacaker Dress @csiriano styled by @alibstyle

#eltonjohnaidsfoundation#endstigma,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his red carpet look.

His costar and fashion expert, France, opted for a gorgeous custom cream-colored suit designed by Joshua Kane, paired with a black silk bowtie and flare-cut pants.

“Finger Lickin’ good, for @ejaf tonight. Wearing the custom suit of my dreams by @joshuakanebespoke,” France shared in an Instagram post, tagging the designer.

Meanwhile, Berk looked chic in an iridescent black ensemble designed by Menagerie Intimates, which featured a long train. He paired the head-turning look with United Nude rhinestone boots and dark eye glam.

Image zoom Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk Rich Polk/Getty

Food expert Porowski joined his costars in a chocolate-colored Zegna suit with matching bow tie and loafers.

“Honored to cohost the @ejaf Oscar Party helping raise much needed funds with the goal of ending AIDS by 2030,” he wrote. “Thank you David and Elton for wrongfully trusting us to read a prompter. Apologies in advance.”

Van Ness — who revealed he was H.I.V. positive last year — took some time to wish John good luck before the Oscars, thanking the music icon for his advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

“Thank you for everything you are & everything you contribute to our community 🏳️‍🌈 @eltonjohn,” Van Ness wrote alongside a photo of himself with the legend. “I had the honor of meeting & interviewing Sir Elton John for his lifesaving work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Interview on @ejaf @instagram Can’t wait for the party tonite. Good Luck & Congratulations @eltonjohn on your nomination!! 💗💗💗.”

John, 72, and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, won the Best Original Song honor for their Rocketman tune, “I’m Gonna Love Me Again.”

The singer’s victory comes 15 years after he nabbed his first Academy Award for his work on The Lion King. John and Taupin, 69, beat out tracks from Breakthrough, Frozen 2, Harriet and Toy Story 4.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.