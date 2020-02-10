Penélope Cruz Makes Glamorous Red Carpet Entrance in Chanel at 2020 Oscars

Penélope Cruz had a true movie star moment on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.

The Pain and Glory actress, 45, arrived in a custom-made Chanel gown made of black silk. The bustier bodice was held up with a halter top that ended in a bow and a white flower, and was completed with a string of pearls wrapped around her waist. The look, Chanel said in a press release, was inspired by their Spring-Summer 1995 Haute Couture collection.

She then kept her beauty look simple, with her hair left straight in a middle part and natural makeup.

Cruz walked the carpet solo, without husband Javier Bardem.

Cruz is attending as a presenter this year, and will hand off the award for Best Foreign Language Film. She previously won the coveted gold statue for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008 and was nominated in 2006 for Volver and 2009 for Nine.

Other stars joining her on stage as presenters include Keanu Reeves, Shia LaBeouf, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

While Cruz hasn’t made the rounds until now this award season, she did make a glamorous entrance at the 2020 Goya Awards in Malaga, Spain in January wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture floral-print gown with cutout flower motifs, rosaline crystals and silk organza frills in a cascading design. She was nominated in the best actress category for her role in Pain and Glory, but lost to Spanish actress Belén Cuesta.

Her Pain and Glory costar Antonio Banderas is nominated for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars, and the film also picked up a nod in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

At this year’s Academy Awards, Joker lead the list of nominations with 11 nods, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood coming in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.