Paris Jackson Hits the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars Party in Glam Pink Feathered Gown

Paris Jackson was ready to party on Sunday.

The 21-year-old model and actress turned heads Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, posing for photos at the event in a dramatic ensemble.

For the evening’s festivities following the 2020 Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, Jackson wore an eye-catching ball gown from Versace’s Atelier Collection, featuring a full feathered skirt in pink and green tones. According to the designer, the dress was “enriched with over 180 meters of degradé feathers, applied one by one by hand,” and the feathers were “sourced ethically.”

Showing off her various upper-body tattoos thanks to the gown’s halter top neckline, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson finished her look with various bracelets and rings, long earrings and a dream catcher necklace, wearing her hair in an elegant top knot.

But despite her happy demeanor while posing for photographers (even blowing a kiss at one point!), the star’s night wasn’t all positive. Sharing a snapshot of her bloody sole at the end of the evening on her Instagram Story, Jackson wrote, “After years of going to events barefoot I FINALLY stepped on glass.”

The stylish Jackson has had a fashion-focused past few weeks, having made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week at Jean Paul Gaultier‘s final show last month — which certainly delivered on the designer’s promise of “quite a party with many of my friends” to celebrate his 50-year-long career.

To introduce Gaultier’s Spring-Summer 2020 Couture collection, the model wore a printed long-sleeve blouse with cape, snake-print pants and beaded necklaces and a headband.

Jackson was joined by Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Coco Rocha, Dita Von Teese, Violet Chachki and more for the historic fashion event, which took place at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet.

It was kicked off by Boy George singing a haunting rendition of “Back to Black” by the late Amy Winehouse as six dancers carried a black coffin down a flight of stairs. Kloss, 27, channeled a high-fashion ringmaster as she theatrically opened the coffin to reveal the first model to kick off the runway.

Image zoom Paris Jackson walks in the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.