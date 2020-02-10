Margot Robbie's Vintage Chanel Dress
The Bombshell star brought vintage glamour to the Oscars red carpet with her 1994 Chanel Couture dress. But you won’t find pictures of her exact ensemble on the fashion house’s runway because it’s actually a hybrid of two dresses from the 1994 collection — and one was actually modeled by Claudia Schiffer.
“We were obsessed with ’90s supermodels for hair and makeup, so there was something really great about the dress being worn by Claudia Schiffer because she was our inspiration,” stylist Kate Young told PEOPLE ahead of Sunday night’s show. “It’s classic, but has a dramatic feel that is good for the Oscars.”
Sandra Oh Picked Out Her Dress 3 Days Before the Oscars
Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman had little time to pull together the presenter’s look after learning she’d be attending the Oscars a few days beforehand. “We had a fitting with five or six options on Thursday night,” Saltzman tells PEOPLE.
But luckily, she had a clear winner on-hand. “You know it’s the dress when [Sandra] starts singing and dancing when she puts it on,” says Saltzman. “When she put on this Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, we all gasped and knew it was the one.”
Renée Zellweger's Dress Required 12 Fittings
Three tailors on the team at Armani worked on the Judy winner’s custom column gown for hundreds of hours — and a dozen fittings on two different continents were needed to ensure it fit to perfection.
Maya Rudolph's Earrings Were Once Worn By Someone Very Famous
After discovering that Beyoncé once wore these Lorraine Schwartz emerald and diamond earrings, the presenter did what any good member of the Beyhive would do — she immediately chose them to wear on the Oscars red carpet.
Julia Butters Carried a Turkey Sandwich in Her Purse
The 10-year-old Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood starlet packed a turkey sandwich inside her crystal clutch in case she needed a snack during the ceremony. “It’s the Oscars there’s no regrets!” she said.
Sigourney Weaver's Dress Hit the Runway 2 Weeks Ago
Stylist Micaela Erlanger tells PEOPLE that the presenter’s Dior Haute Couture gown “literally walked down the couture runway two weeks ago. We had it modified and custom made in a new color.” The final dress was completed in just 10 days.
Janelle Monáe's Dress Required a 4-Person Delivery Team
Janelle Monáe looked out-of-this-world on Sunday in her completely-embellished Ralph Lauren Collection gown. And the dress was just as heavy as it seemed; Monáe needed a four-person team to carry the gown, covered with 168,000 Swarovski crystals, to her dressing room, a source told PEOPLE.
Kaitlyn Dever's Sustainable High-Fashion Gown
Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever went green on the red carpet as part of Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) initiative in collaboratin with TENCEL Luxe. That means her Louis Vuitton gown was made of ethical and eco-responsible certified silk satin and embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads that met the sustainable criteria of Good on You, a partner of RCGD.
Brie Larson's Dress Has Hundreds of Thousands of Embellishments
The custom Celine cape dress featured more than 249,500 sequins, glass beads, Swarovski crystals and pink strassed jewels, which took more than 1,200 to hand embroider.
6 Seamstresses Worked on Florence Pugh's Dress
The Little Women star walked the carpet in a teal ruffled Louis Vuitton high-low dress, thanks to a team of six seamstresses who worked for 250 hours to create the gown.
Saoirse Ronan's Dress Is Her Movie Star Moment
“Saoirse is not the same person that she was the first, second or third time she came to the Oscars as a nominee,” says stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. “So this [sustainable custom Gucci gown] is kind of taking her from etheral to sensual. It’s elevated in style.”
Regina King's Gown Was Made by a Veteran Versace Team
Regina King’s stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald worked with a veteran team of Versace designers (who have been there for over 10 years!) to create her custom blush pink Atelier Versace gown which took nearly 550 hours to make.