The Bombshell star brought vintage glamour to the Oscars red carpet with her 1994 Chanel Couture dress. But you won’t find pictures of her exact ensemble on the fashion house’s runway because it’s actually a hybrid of two dresses from the 1994 collection — and one was actually modeled by Claudia Schiffer.

“We were obsessed with ’90s supermodels for hair and makeup, so there was something really great about the dress being worn by Claudia Schiffer because she was our inspiration,” stylist Kate Young told PEOPLE ahead of Sunday night’s show. “It’s classic, but has a dramatic feel that is good for the Oscars.”