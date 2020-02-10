Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls and More Models Show Major Skin at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The biggest names in Hollywood brought their sartorial A-game to the Academy Awards red carpet, but the must-see high-fashion looks didn’t stop there. Every year, Vanity Fair hosts a celebrity-filled Oscars Party that brings even more stop-and-stare styles to the carpet, specifically, a lot more sexy moments from its supermodel section of the guest list.

And this year did not disappoint. Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel all turned heads in their skin-baring looks. Below, we broke down the must-see moments from fashion’s model muses.

Joan Smalls

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Smalls flaunted her figure in a two-toned blue skirt that featured ruching, ruffles and a triangle hemline. The bustier-style piece was dramatic, but the former Victoria’s Secret angel, 31, really amped up her look by pairing it with two crystal-embellished pasties. She styled her hair to one side (putting her massive diamond stud earrings on full-display) and wore blue colored contacts for an even sexier effect.

Emily Ratajkowski

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty

Ratajkowski, 28, wore a custom bandeau and low rise full-length skirt by her own California-inspired brand, Inamorata. The supermodel and entrepreneur let the bold design speak for itself by accessorizing with a single cuff bracelet and one ring, both by Ana Khouri.

Behati Prinsloo

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Prinsloo walked the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet alongside husband Adam Levine sporting a low rise, knee-length black skirt — with her thong strings peaking out — and a matching camisole by Gucci. The 31-year-old mom of two accessorized with sparkly wedge sandals, a small handbag and cross earrings.

Candice Swanepoel

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Finally, Swanepoel rounded out the bunch in a Zuhair Murad one-shoulder jumpsuit with a long satin train flowing behind. The ensemble (which she teamed with strappy silver René Caovilla pumps, a Mattia Cielo diamond bracelet and Anabela Chan diamond drop earrings) featured sequined blue hot pants that showed off the 31-year-old’s famous long longs.