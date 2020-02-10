Mindy Kaling Glows in a Yellow Gown at the Oscars as She Poses with Office Co-Star B.J. Novak

Mom’s night out!

Mindy Kaling walked the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet in a one-shoulder yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown with ruching — alongside former The Office costar B.J. Novak! The 40-year-old comedian and presenter accessorized with a yellow metal clutch, and piled on the Chopard diamonds, including a necklace featuring 78.46-carats of marquise-cut diamonds and 46.33-carats of round-shaped diamonds. As for her glam, Kaling (mom to 2-year-old daughter Katherine Swati) chose sultry metallic brown eye shadow, a matching glossy lip and loose curls.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest during the E! News red carpet pre-show, Kaling quipped, “I cannot lose this necklace.”

“I’m distracted by the diamonds,” Seacrest said. “Are there specific rules about the hours that you can be out in public and not when you’re wearing diamonds like that?

“I will tell you this, there is a man here, a security guard, to make sure that nothing happens to this,” Kaling responded (as both stars looked around for the guard, who seemingly went MIA!)

“Where is this guy? He’s clearly taking a break,” Seacrest joked. “I don’t see anybody”

Kaling’s stylist Jessica Mulroney — a longtime friend of Meghan Markle and one of the Duchess of Sussex’s most outspoken supporters — dressed The Morning Show actress for the big night, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her look on Instagram Story: “My girl is ready to go!” she wrote over a short clip.

The star shared a few behind-the-scenes clips of herself getting ready for the 2020 Oscars before arriving on the red carpet on Instagram Stories.

“It is Oscar morning. I’m here with the usual suspects,” Kaling said, as she panned the camera towards hairstylist Marc Mena and makeup artist Janice Kinjo (who she told to “go bold with the brow).

“I’m actually really nervous to present tonight,” the actress confessed. “I don’t want to like trip or anything. I don’t want to be a meme…can’t be a meme.”

Both Men and Kinjo shook their heads and reassured her that everything will be fine, to which Kaling replied with a compliment: “I already look amazing and they kind of just started.”

Last month, Mulroney styled Kaling for the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards where she looked gorgeous in a navy velvet gown custom designed by CDG president Salvador Pérez Jr.

The Late Night producer, director and star shared several photos of her look on Instagram, in which the crystal details and thigh-high slit are one full-display.

“Last night was the best. It was an honor and a privilege to host an evening celebrating an industry that I love,” she captioned the post.

Kaling continued: “Costume design tells a story, sets the tone and transports us to a specific time and place, all through the magic of design. Plus let’s be honest, they make us look good. Thank you @costumeawards for having me (and my many costume changes), and congratulations to all of the nominees and award winners. #CDGA”

“Bombshell beauty ❤️❤️❤️” Mulroney wrote in the comment section.

At the time, Pérez told The Hollywood Reporter that Kaling’s gown featured over 2,000 Swarovski crystals and was inspired by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge!

“Mindy has always been my queen!” Pérez said. “I was inspired by a velvet gown worn by Kate Middleton, so I designed a very regal gown for Mindy — navy velvet, plunging neckline, chiffon cape, a train, and Swarovski crystals!”

During the 91st Annual Academy Awards last year, The Office alum attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party with her longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Novak. Kaling wore a sequined silver gown and matching silver Christian Louboutin heels, while her former The Office costar, 39, wore a classic black suit and tie.

It was the second consecutive year that the former flames have attended the bash together, despite calling off their relationship years ago.

As they headed over to the party, Kaling sweetly bantered with Novak in the car and shared the video on Instagram.

“Happy Oscars everyone! I’m in the car on the way to one of several parties tonight with my good friend,” she said, panning the camera to him.

“You told me this was Grammys stuff!” Novak, sporting a traditional black suit, jokingly responded.

“Why would we be going to the Grammys?” Kaling said with a laugh, prompting Novak to quip back, “I don’t know, why am I going to the Oscars?”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC