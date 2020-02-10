Margot Robbie Posts a Rare Photo with Husband Tom Ackerley Before Hitting Oscars Red Carpet in Vintage Chanel

Margot Robbie is a Bombshell on the Oscars 2020 red carpet – and making a major impact with a surprisingly romantic moment ahead of her big night.

The actress, 29, shared a sweet shot with husband Tom Ackerley to her Instagram before hitting the Oscars red carpet. The couple rarely comments on their relationship (with the exception of this amazing story) or steps out publicly, so the Polaroid-style snap of the two gazing into each other’s eyes, casually laying on top of a Chanel bag, was a standout for the cute couple, who wed in 2016.

The star, 29, who is a Chanel ambassador, brought vintage glamour to the red carpet in a couture dress from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 1994 collection.

A hybrid of two gowns from the 1994 Chanel Couture runway (one of which was modeled by Claudia Schiffer, below), Robbie’s midnight blue silk bustier dress features a chiffon overlay and bow details on the arm bands to give an “off-the-shoulder” illusion, according to her stylist Kate Young.

“We were obsessed with ’90s supermodels for hair and makeup, so there was something really great about [the dress] being [worn on] ’90s Claudia Schiffer because she was our inspiration,” Young told PEOPLE ahead of Sunday night’s show. “It’s classic, but has a dramatic feel that is good for the Oscars.”

She kept her jewelry simple, adding just a yellow gold, diamond and pearl Chanel ring, to a minimum to focus to the gown’s “major feature”: a pearl and lapis jewel detail and a pearl tassel. For more glamour, Robbie added a red lip and loose hair for a “polished and classic” look, Young explains.

Robbie, who worked with Young to create all of her red carpet ensembles this season, is taking a “youthful approach this time around,” the stylist says. “We’re having a good time with it and not taking it all so seriously.”

The Oscars aren’t Robbie’s first outing in Chanel; she also wore an embroidered bustier top and skirt at the 2020 Golden Globes and a plaid halter dress at the 2020 SAG Awards.

“She has this really nice relationship with Chanel,” Young said. “Having a woman designer at Chanel changes the tone a bit and there is a sort of female easiness in the couture that we’re trying to embrace. She wants to feel a bit more relaxed and we’re trying to find a place and what [dress] suits her real personality.”



Robbie is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Bombshell, up against Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit).

The the Oscar-nominated actress earned a nod for her role at the BAFTA Awards on February 2, but was beat out by Laura Dern. However, Robbie revealed she felt a sense of relief when Dern won.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the Bombshell star revealed that she was so focused on making sure she nailed her costar’s speech that she forgot to prepare her own.

“He [Pitt], like the night before, was like ‘Can you do my speech for me? I can’t be there,’ and I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think about preparing one for myself,” said Robbie.

“I was up for two, for both films in my category, and it wasn’t until I was in the car on the way there that I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I don’t win because I don’t have anything to say,’” she added with a laugh.

Pitt, 56, was also nominated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and took home the honor for best supporting actor. But shortly before Sunday’s awards show began in London, it was revealed that he would not be attending, and had Robbie accept his award on his behalf.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie said during the show.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’ ” the actress said while reading Pitt’s jokes in his speech, which poked fun at his own dating life and the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union (which became official this week).

“He then says, ‘Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he’s ‘always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful,’ ” Robbie continued. She finished by reading a joke noting Pitt would be calling his award Harry because he was looking forward “to taking it back to America.”

Pitt also earned an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor his lead performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

