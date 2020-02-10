Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are finally award show-official!

The duo, who were first spotted together at the end of 2017, have been very private about their relationship — until now. DiCaprio, 45, and Morrone, 22, arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards separately, but were spotted sitting next to each other front row during the ceremony. As Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more took the stage for the opening performance, cameras panned to the front row A-listers, including DiCaprio and his girlfriend together side-by-side.

Image zoom

DiCaprio chose a dapper tuxedo for the occasion, while Morrone wore a strapless pale pink chiffon gown with a corset bodice and Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Morrone joined DiCaprio inside the theater, but the couple posed separately for photographers on the red carpet.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

Morrone’s on-hand to support her man, who’s nominated for Best Actor for his part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Morrone, a model and actress, also received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty

The duo, who were first spotted together at the end of 2017, have kept very quiet about their relationship, despite being out and about promoting their respective films (Morrone recently received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear).

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone opened up about her and DiCaprio’s 23-year age gap for the first time.

Image zoom BrosNYC/BACKGRID

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the outlet about dating DiCaprio.

Morrone added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

But she still understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.”

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

They’ve been spotted out together numerous times, most recently in October when they were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C., and attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival together, though did not walk the carpet together. This award season, DiCaprio has attended both the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 SAGs, but waked both red carpets solo.

Image zoom Splash News

A source told PEOPLE in July that the Oscar-winning actor and the model were more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

At tonight’s event, DiCaprio is up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Brad Pitt, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while the film also snagged nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Production Design.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.