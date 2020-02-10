Kylie Jenner Jokes She Couldn’t Sit Down in Oscars 2020 Afterparty Dress: ‘Worth It’

Kylie Jenner‘s Academy Awards afterparty look was all about fashion, not function.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday as she attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. But getting to the Beverly Hills bash wasn’t that simple.

Jenner sparkled in a blue strapless gown by European high fashion house Ralph & Russo, but the form-fitting dress didn’t leave much room for the young star to move, making the car ride to the Oscars event a little uncomfortable.

“Couldn’t really sit in this,” she wrote of the dress on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos with one featuring the star sitting horizontally in the backseat of a car. But despite the lack of mobility, Jenner said wearing the glimmering garment was “worth it.”

The unique gown, from Ralph & Russo’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection, featured a structured rounded corset and straight skirt embellished with sequins and crystals. The top of the sheath featured a black crinoline frill appliqué.

Jenner wore her long dark locks down her back and accessorized her look with statement diamond rings.

At the event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, Jenner posed on the carpet solo and then alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Kim, who was also at the party with husband Kanye West, rocked Alexander McQueen’s infamous one-shoulder “Oyster” gown — which she had received from Kanye as a Christmas gift.

The gown, originally from McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, is one of two dresses to ever produced. The other sits in the the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection.

Andrew Bolton, curator at the MET, said in a press release that the Oyster is “arguably considered the most important dress of the 21st century.”

He labelled the one-shoulder gown — with its exposed corset bodice, shredded details and ruffled mermaid skirt — “a poetic rendering of a disaster at sea.”

“The hem of the skirt, like the wavy lip of a giant mollusk, further emphasizes the seashell quality of the gown,” the MET writes on their site. “But unlike Aphrodite, who was born in the foam of the sea and borne to shore on a scallop, McQueen’s beauty is a bruised pearl encased in a deconstructing oyster, the tumbled survivor of the violent action of waves.”

Ironically, Kim, 39, also struggled to sit while wearing her dress.

“I literally have to lay down in the car. Like, I cannot sit up, because my dress will rip and pop or something,” she said on her Instagram Stories. “But it’s worth it.”

Later in the night, Jenner changed into something a little more comfortable — an A-line red strapless Vivienne Westwood dress from the designer’s Couture collection.

The silk crepe gown was corseted, similar to Jenner’s Ralph & Russo garb, but included a front side slit — giving the makeup mogul more freedom to move about.

Jenner accessorized the red hot look with transparent heels and a trio of sparkling necklaces.

The mother to daughter Stormi appeared to enjoy her awards show evening, goofing off with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Khloé Kardashian, 35, as well as on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott, 27, in a video shared to her Instagram Stories of their limo ride home.

In the clip, all the siblings were snapped laughing — especially Kourtney, who snacked on a bag of Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

“It be your own family sometimes,” Kylie wrote.