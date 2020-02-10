Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put their Christmas gifts to each other on display this weekend.

On Sunday, the couple attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills where Kardashian West, 39, wore an Alexander McQueen gown that she said was gifted to her by West, 42, for Christmas.

“I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something. But it’s worth it — I’m a queen,” said Kardashian West on her Instagram Story, recording herself carefully positioned in the backseat of a car.

On Instagram, the businesswoman also revealed that the chain necklace that West wore was her Christmas present to him. The rapper used the gift to accessorize his all-black look, topped off with a pair of bulky shades.

The vintage “Oyster Dress” is from McQueen’s 2003 spring/summer collection and one of only two ever made. West purchased it from LILY et Cie, a “luxury archive” for fashion based in Beverly Hills; according to a release from the brand, it was called “arguably … the most important dress of the 21st century” by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton.

The other is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, described by the museum as “a bruised pearl encased in a deconstructing oyster, the tumbled survivor of the violent action of waves.”

Kardashian West thanked the team that helped her pull off her evening look, writing on Instagram that they “killed it.”

“God I love my glam team!!!!!! Thank you @chrisappleton1 & @ash_kholm you killed it!!! Big thank you to your amazing assistants as well,” she captioned a photo of someone applying lipstick to her.

At the Vanity Fair party, Kardashian West bumped into sister Kylie Jenner, stopping to pose together at the event and showing off their curves in their glamorous dresses.

Jenner, 22, much like Kardashian West, also had difficulties sitting in her dress. “Couldn’t really sit in this,” she wrote of the dress on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos with one featuring the star sitting horizontally in the backseat of a car, adding that the struggles were “worth it.”

Also in attendance was Caitlyn Jenner, who shared a few words with Kardashian West during the evening’s festivities, smiling together among the crowded party.