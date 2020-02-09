Kelly Ripa Tells 'Husbands' Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest to Beware of Her Oscars Body Makeup

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Amy Sussman/Getty

Kelly Ripa has not one, but “two husbands” by her side at the 2020 Oscars!

Ripa hit the red carpet with her life husband Mark Consuelos, but the couple of course had to stop by to see her work husband, Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest who is hosting the E! Live from the Red Carpet show.

But as they walked up, Ripa, 49, quickly warned them to keep their distance.

“I’m wearing full-body makeup and I don’t want to get it on you and you, my two husbands,” she told Consuelos and Seacrest.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Along with her full-body makeup, Ripa wore a black, ruffled Christian Siriano gown with an asymmetrical neckline and kept her hair in a loose bun. Consuelos, meanwhile, went with a dark blue tuxedo with black accents.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Are Here! We’re Looking At Renée’s Return, Scarlett’s Double Nom, Brad Pitt and More!

But Ripa was distracted by Seacrest’s look, which included some very embellished shoes.

“Is that a cumberbund?” she asked her co-host about his footwear, which he confirmed.

The first fashion oddity of #Oscars red carpet. Ryan Seacrest is wearing *shoe cummerbunds*. “That’s how you know you’re rich,” says Kelly Ripa. Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/UHzA7ayNCb — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) February 9, 2020

“That’s how you know you’re rich, when you have cumberbunds on your shoes,” Ripa joked.

Ripa and Consuelos had very different days as they prepped for the Academy Awards. While Ripa spent her morning in the hair and makeup chair, the Riverdale star took a cat nap on a nearby couch, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Ripa’s going to need a nap of her own after the Oscars — she and Seacrest are hosting a post-show recap tomorrow morning, at 9 a.m. EST.

“I’ll see you in three more minutes for another show,” Seacrest joked at the end of their conversation.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.