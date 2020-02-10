Booksmart Star Kaitlyn Dever Wears a 'Completely Sustainable' Gown to the 2020 Oscars

Image zoom Kaitlyn Dever David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever is going green — in red — at the 2020 Oscars!

The Booksmart star, 23, wore a “completely sustainable,” red Louis Vuitton gown to the Academy Awards, as part of a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress, an organization that collaborates with designers to create eco-friendly clothing for the Oscars.

“This is a completely sustainable dress by Louis Vuitton and I’m here supporting sustainable clothing; it’s really important,” Dever told host Giuliana Rancic on the E! Live from the Red Carpet show.

The Unbelievable star’s floor-length silk dress features fuchsia glass beads in two color tones and 14,400 Swarovski crystals. The embroidery alone took over 1,900 hours, Louis Vuitton said in a press release. Dever topped of her glam look with a matching red shawl.

RELATED: The Oscars Are Here! See Every Single Star Hitting the Red Carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards

In previous years, the organization has helped dress stars like Zoey Deutch, Lakeith Stanfield, Emma Roberts and Sophie Turner dress in eco-friendly looks for red carpet events.

Dever went on to say it’s “really simple” for anyone to take a more sustainable approach to fashion.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Are Here! We’re Looking At Renée’s Return, Scarlett’s Double Nom, Brad Pitt and More!

“It’s just a matter of letting it be a part of your lifestyle and getting used to it,” she told Rancic. “With fashion you can maybe think a little bit before you buy something brand new and I think you can also support vintage. I think that’s really, really important. And also look into the brands that you’re supporting.”

Dever has had a huge year, from her breakout role in the comedy Booksmart to her heartbreaking performance in Unbelievable, the true story of a young woman who was raped and then convinced by police that it didn’t happen.

While she isn’t presenting at the 2020 Oscars, her Booksmart costar, Beanie Feldstein, will take the stage to introduce an award.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.